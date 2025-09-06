Curt Menefee’s FOX Salary & Net Worth: A Look at His Financial Standing

“Longevity pays.” This phrase perfectly sums up Curt Menefee’s remarkable journey. As the voice of FOX NFL Sunday, Menefee has been a comforting presence on our screens for nearly two decades, guiding viewers through pregame debates, halftime breakdowns, and post-game chaos with steady poise. His rise from local sports news to national fame hasn’t just made him a household name; it’s also brought him financial rewards.

Curt Menefee’s career kicked off after college at local stations like KCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids, WOI-TV in Ames, and WISC-TV in Madison before moving to Sports News Network in Virginia. From there, he took on weekend anchor roles at WTLV in Jacksonville, sports director at KTVT in Dallas, and worked at WNYW in New York. In 1997, Menefee joined FOX’s NFL coverage as a sideline reporter. By 2007, he became the full-time host of FOX NFL Sunday, the nation’s most-watched NFL pregame show.

What is Curt Menefee’s Net Worth?

As of 2025, Curt Menefee is estimated to have a net worth of around $8 million. His primary income stems from his hosting duties at FOX NFL Sunday, where he reportedly earns about $2 million annually. Beyond his salary, Menefee has also supplemented his wealth through smart investments in California real estate and diversified broadcasting roles.

Curt Menefee’s contract breakdown

He’s been the face of FOX NFL Sunday since 2007, earning millions of dollars per year thanks to some long-term contracts. In 2022, he took on additional play-by-play responsibilities for the USFL and UFL, teaming up with Joel Klatt. By 2024, he also stepped into the role of co-host for Good Day New York on WNYW, all while continuing his work with FOX NFL, though the specifics of his salary for this new gig haven’t been made public.

Contract Breakdown

Year 2007–Now FOX Sports Host, FOX NFL Sunday $2 million Long-term contract extensions 2022–Now FOX Sports Play-by-play, USFL & UFL Included With Joel Klatt as analyst 2024–Now WNYW Co-host, Good Day New York N/A Parallel role alongside FOX NFL

What is Curt Menefee’s salary?

Menefee has been a familiar face at FOX Sports since 1997 and has been hosting FOX NFL Sunday since 2007. Although the details of his contract remain under wraps, reports indicate that he makes about $2 million a year for his hosting duties. FOX has consistently renewed his contract, highlighting both his popularity and reliability within the network.

Salary Breakdown

FOX NFL Sunday (Host) $2 million/year USFL & UFL Coverage Included Other FOX Appearances Included

His consistent presence on NFL broadcasts and expansion into other FOX programming have solidified his place as one of the network’s top earners.

Curt Menefee’s Investments and Business Ventures

Off the camera, Menefee and his wife, Viollette, a nurse he married in 2013, have invested wisely in multimillion-dollar properties in California, including homes in Studio City and Ojai, which they sold for profits. They live in Los Angeles while Menefee pursues a Master’s in Public Policy & Administration at Northwestern University, with plans to eventually relocate to Chicago.

A career built on versatility

Menefee’s career is marked by his flexibility and diverse skill set. He has called NFL Europe games, provided ringside commentary for boxing matches, including major fights like Pacquiao-Hatton, hosted UEFA Champions League Final coverage, MLB games, UFC events, and anchored prestigious tournaments like the U.S. Open and Belmont Stakes. His recent expansion into morning television, alongside ongoing football coverage, underscores his adaptability.

This versatility places Menefee among the most valuable broadcasters in sports media. Whether breaking down football plays with analysts like Terry Bradshaw or narrating intense boxing bouts, Menefee remains a trusted and dynamic voice.