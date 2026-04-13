Cut 7 Times by NFL, Former Cowboys QB Lands Broadcasting Role

Even just a year ago, in August 2025, Ben DiNucci was putting his all in at the Atlanta Falcons training camp just to be able to hold on to his spot in the NFL. Irrespective of his efforts, the Falcons moved on from him by the end of the month. However, that did not dampen DiNucci’s spirits as he quickly switched gears and is back in the NFL in a completely new avatar.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He recently shared a glimpse of that journey on X, posting photos from Los Angeles during the NFL Broadcast and Media Bootcamp. Looking comfortable in the setup, he captioned it, “Great week in LA @NFL broadcast and media bootcamp 🤙🏻🌴🎙️”, giving fans a peek into his growing role behind the mic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL Broadcast Bootcamp was a program launched in 2007, which was designed to help current and recently retired NFL players transition into potential careers in media, as analysts or experts. Since it started, over 300 NFL players, including stars like Dan Orlovsky and Jason Kelce, have benefitted from this program. And now DiNucci is following the same path.

Following his release from the Falcons, he started off his journey as a college football color commentator with CBS Sports Network and fit right in, viewing the game from a fresh perspective by finding his groove in live broadcasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Do the Osu Still Lack Elite Talent? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick. Pick your positions. Get Tony’s top 5: QB RB FB WR TE C CB DE DT G ILB OLB P PK S T View Tony’s Picks

He jumped right into his new role at CBS, calling the Bucknell vs. Air Force season opener. This was a significant moment for him, proving he could still be part of the game, even without wearing a helmet.

He kept things simple on air, breaking down plays and decisions in a way that felt easy to follow. Drawing from his recent experience as a quarterback, he talked about quarterback reads and shifts in momentum clearly, helping viewers grasp the game without making it too complex. He also served as a studio analyst on CBS Sports HQ, chatting about league updates, injuries, and team tactics. In a short span, he built consistency in front of the camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, he is taking all his learnings from his college football broadcasting role into his new role in the NFL. He is familiar with the grind it takes on the field to win a game and seems all ready to put in the same amount of hard work as he carves a future for himself outside the gridiron.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben DiNucci’s long NFL grind shaped his future

Ben DiNucci began his NFL journey after playing at Pittsburgh and James Madison. He joined the Dallas Cowboys as a late seventh-round draft pick in 2020. Chosen at No. 231 overall, he didn’t get much playing time in Dallas, taking the field in three games and starting once, where he completed 23 out of 43 passes for 219 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, things rarely stayed steady after that. He bounced across the league, spending time with the Broncos, Bills, Saints, and Falcons. During this time, he was signed and let go multiple times, never really finding a home, and ended up being cut seven times in total.

“Not many beers better than the airport ‘I just got cut from the NFL for the 7th time’ beer. Trust me, you wouldn’t understand,” he posted after his exit from the Falcons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, those setbacks started shaping his mindset. Speaking to The Athletic, he explained how those rejections pushed him forward and built his mental toughness.

“As I’ve grown and progressed, I feel like I’ve developed more toughness. It callouses you in a way, like a blister. All of these hardships and rejections have developed almost a mental callous,” he said in the interview last year in September. “If I get cut from an NFL team or fired from my job, there’s a reason. There was something that I wasn’t doing, so you have to look in the mirror, make adjustments, and move on.”

Most 7th-round picks don’t make a final roster, let alone stick around long enough to be cut seven times. Irrespective of that, he took his chances and kept showing up, knowing persistence eventually opens another door. It may take time, but as his path shows, perseverance takes one a long way.