“Cut Shedeur Sanders”: Browns Urged to Sign Dak Prescott’s Backup After He Was Cut by the Cowboys

The Cleveland Browns have already chosen Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback for week 1 of the 2026 season. This left Shedeur Sanders as the immediate backup. However, after the Dallas Cowboys waived Joe Milton, former Independence Community College head coach Jason Brown pitched a roster move for the Browns.

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“Cut Sanders sign him immediately @Browns,” Brown responded to Adam Schefter’s X post, which announced the removal of Joe Milton.

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The Cowboys waived Milton as they finalized their 53-man roster. They chose Sam Howell to serve as Prescott’s immediate backup and removed Milton to make room for the running back, Emari Demercado.

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Nevertheless, Milton did impress by completing 29 of 43 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns while also adding 12 carries for 14 yards and a score while playing in all three of the Cowboys’ preseason contests. But bringing him into Cleveland would threaten the Browns’ quarterback room. After all, they already have three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

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Sanders entered the offseason competing with Watson for QB1, but Watson eventually won the job. But that doesn’t mean Sanders hasn’t proven himself already. He completed 9-of-11 passes for 74 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Browns’ preseason Week 2 game against the Bills, with two yards on one carry. On top of that, Sanders has a better NFL record than Milton.

Milton played only five games in his two-year career in the league. He recorded 37 completions for 424 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, in 2025, Sanders threw for 1,400 yards, 7 TDs, and 10 INTs with a 56.6 completion percentage under Kevin Stefanski and went 3-4 as QB1.

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Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Brown campaigned for Cleveland to release Sanders. When he came across Ian Rapoport’s X post, announcing the removal of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer, the former Independence Community College head coach suggested that he could be a good replacement for Sanders.

Despite Brown’s loud criticism, many within the industry view Cleveland as an ideal developmental environment for Sanders. Even former quarterback Dan Hasselbeck believed that Sanders is the probable successor for Watson.

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“Shedeur’s best chance for a good future is in Cleveland,” Dan Hasselbeck told FOX Sports’ Erik Williams. “The fanbase is really excited about him. The continuity of just being in the building, even though there’s changes around him offensively and defensively, is probably the best thing.

“I think he’s got a future there. He’s played pretty well. Even in the last preseason game he played, there’s some good stuff there. You can see the playmaking ability. There’s upside, but like a lot of young players he’s got to eliminate critical errors that cost you game. But when you’re turning the keys to the offense over to someone, you must trust them wholeheartedly in everything.”

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For now, head coach Todd Monken appears to be focused on developing Sanders right behind Watson.