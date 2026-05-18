Dak Prescott Breaks Silence on Alleged Romance With Ex-Fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos’ Bridesmaid After Being Spotted Together

The end of Dak Prescott’s relationship with his ex-fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, has another major revelation. The quarterback’s recent appearance at an event alongside one of the would-be bridesmaids from his now-called-off wedding with Ramos has sparked immediate speculation online. Now, the star QB has broken his silence to clear the air around the situation.

“We called Caitlin to ask if there’s any truth to the dating rumors, and she actually handed the phone over to Dak!” TMZ wrote. “He told us they’re not dating … the two have been friends for years, and there’s nothing going on between them — end of story.”

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Prescott attended the PBR World Finals that took place between May 14 and 17. TMZ reported that Caitlin Rance, a close friend of Ramos and the QB, was also present at the event. Despite Prescott’s emphatic attempt to shut down the romance rumors, this story appears to have a little bit of legs.

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Imago LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 25: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 stands on the field during game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on December 25, 2025 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 25 Cowboys at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251225009

Page Six reported that multiple people claimed that Prescott and Rance were “all over each other”. They were even spotted holding hands. The pair were reportedly part of a larger group that also included several Dallas Cowboys players. The group also attended a concert after the event, but Prescott and Rance allegedly left together later. They were seen at a Mexican restaurant, too.

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Prescott confirmed to the source that he and Rance have actually been friends for years and go back to the QBs’ playing days at Mississippi State University. Rance used to play volleyball at the school. They have known each other longer than Prescott and Ramos were together, as the two were first linked together in 2023. Over time, she also grew to be friends with Ramos.

Prescott and Ramos’ wedding date was set for April 10. But after their breakup, they sent out emails and issued a joint statement to confirm that the nuptials were being called off. Prescott’s ex and Rance have both broken their silence after this latest turn of events.

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Caitlin Rance updates her relationship status amidst Dak Prescott rumors

Rance seemingly tried to put an early end to the rumor mill by updating her Instagram status to the world. “I think that this is the opportunity to make sure everyone knows that I am single.” Caitlin Rance posted on Instagram. “I have a very active Raya profile, and we’re just here to have a good time.”

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Rance reportedly works as a personal trainer for a Houston-based gym called All Inspired.

While Ramos has not publicly responded to the ongoing developments, she did post an interesting update to her Instagram. Ramos shared a screenshot of the ‘Firm Friends’ track by Drake, which notably touches on themes of failed relationships and betrayal. There was nothing on the screenshot to imply anything else, except for “Scorpio king,” which happens to be Drake’s zodiac sign. But it will continue to stoke the flames of the ongoing rumor mill.

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Ramos, who is a hospitality expert, was in a relationship with Prescott from 2023 to 2026. The pair share two daughters.

Ramos and Prescott had reached a mutual agreement about the custody of their children, and are committed to their well-being right now. Marking Mother’s Day earlier this month, Ramos shared a beautiful set of photos of her and her daughters, noting that she was “so grateful for this season of her life.”

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The former couple has otherwise steered clear of addressing any talks about their relationship. But Dak Prescott and Cailtin Rance will not be able to put out this fire for quite some time.