Dak Prescott’s Estranged Fiancée Shares Proud Parenting Moment After Split With Cowboys QB

A few months back, Dak Prescott’s personal life took a major hit as he split from his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, due to an alleged infidelity. Ramos, who now spends most of her time with their children, shared a heartwarming milestone as a mother, as she now tries to find joy in her journey of motherhood.

Just a few days back, Ramos shared the news of little Aurora taking her first step. And now, she captured the moment her daughter Margaret said her name out loud.

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“We learned how to say our name! Before she referred to herself as “you,” lol,” wrote Ramos on Instagram Stories. In the video shared, Prescott’s eldest daughter, Margaret, was saying “MJ,” standing for Margaret Jane, as Ramos asked about her name.

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Prescott and Ramos are parents to two beautiful children. Margaret Jane Rose is the older one, born on February 22, 2024, and Aurora Rayne is the younger one, born on May 22, 2025.

The former couple first crossed paths during a holiday weekend party in Miami in May 2023. Later, Prescott and Ramos revealed they felt an instant connection, more like love at first sight. The relationship continued. And in September 2023, they went public after Ramos was seen during a Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game. To that end, she also posted photos on Instagram, wearing a Cowboys leather jacket while hugging Prescott.

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Two months later, in November, the couple shared massive news. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ramos announced her pregnancy with Prescott’s child. “A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth 🤍 ,” she captioned. “Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you [Prescott].” And a few months later, in February 2024, Margaret Jane Rose (nicknamed “MJ”) came into the world.

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“MJ Rose, Being your parents is the biggest blessing life has to offer, and we are so fortunate that you are ours!” Ramos expressed their happiness at becoming parents through an Instagram post. “Welcome into this world, baby girl, you will always be loved and protected! We are so IN LOVE with you ♥️ Love, Mom & Dad 🙏.”

Imago sarahjane/ Instagram

Margaret is now two years old and has recently learned to say her name in front of Ramos. Prescott’s ex-partner appeared very happy to hear her daughter pronounce it out loud. Surely, these are enjoyable moments. However, it would have been even more special if the family of four, Prescott, Ramos, Margaret, and little Aurora, had been together to create that memory.

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Why did Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos separate from each other?

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos engaged each other in October 2024. The moment happened during a golf outing, where Prescott had everything planned for the occasion. He hid the engagement ring inside a golf ball, while baby MJ wore a customized shirt that read, “Mommy, Daddy has a question for you”.

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Everything was going well for the couple. They even gave birth to their second daughter, Aurora Rayne, in May 2025. However, almost a year later, in March 2026, things turned tumultuous. Reports flooded in stating that Prescott and Ramos called off their engagement just weeks ahead of their scheduled wedding.

Notably, they were on a rough patch before the incident. However, due to the buildup of their feud, a blowout happened during their joint bachelor and bachelorette trip to the Bahamas. As per reports, Ramos allegedly confronted Prescott over sending text messages to other women through his anonymous social media profiles.

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A destination wedding in Lake Como, Italy, was set for April 10, 2026. However, due to the feud, Prescott and Ramos cancelled it. “We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, and we welcome your prayers,” the duo wrote in a joint statement.

Following the split, Dak Prescott legally filed for custody of their daughters. However, one day before a scheduled court hearing, Prescott and Ramos signed an informal temporary custody agreement to act as joint managing conservators, agreeing to handle co-parenting privately without legal drama.

As things stand, Sarah Jane Ramos does not have any issues co-parenting their children with the Cowboys QB. She recently also expressed gratitude on Mother’s Day for being able to raise her daughters.

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“Celebrating every mom, of all kinds, all week long,” wrote Ramos on Instagram. “Grateful for the one that raised me, the amazing moms that surround me and pour into my family, and, most importantly, getting to be my sweet, fearless, beautiful babies’ mama. A blessing I’ll never take for granted.”

Amid that, according to the co-parenting agreement, there are certain conditions and restrictions for both. As per Us Weekly, Prescott and Ramos cannot take their daughters out of Texas without obtaining written consent from the other parent.