Dak Prescott Faces Backlash for Preaching “Super Bowl or Bust” Mindset Amid Cowboys’ 30-Year Drought

For Dak Prescott, the standard in Dallas remains unchanged. The season either ends with a Super Bowl win, or it’s a bust. Not everyone is buying that message. After the Cowboys quarterback challenged fans to adopt the same mentality, a Dallas radio host pushed back hard.

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Speaking at an event for his Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation, as per The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Prescott laid out exactly what he expects from anyone associated with the team.

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“That’s the one thing I love about the Cowboys Nation and being a player of the Cowboys is, it’s Super Bowl or bust,” Prescott said. “And truthfully, that’s the only reason you play this game. And so if that’s not your mindset, if that’s not your mindset as a fan, then to me, you don’t have the right passion. You’re not a true winner. So absolutely, we’re working every day for it.”

That challenge to the fanbase is what set off 105.3 The Fan’s Shan Shariff on a recent episode of Shan and RJ, after co-host Bobby Belt relayed the quote on air.

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“Dak, it’s because of you and your teammates and the organization throughout your run and Romo’s run and all the years before that, going back to past 30 years, that has made Super Bowl or bust not a thing around here,” Shariff said. “No Cowboy fan is thinking, ‘If we don’t win it all this season, it’s an unsuccessful season.’ Because you guys have done very little.”

“You’ve had nice seasons, have a little bit of playoff success. But there’s been nothing that you’ve done throughout your runs, and I’m talking all the Cowboys over decades, to make that the standard around here for Cowboy fans and followers. No one is going into this season saying, and they haven’t for a decently long time, saying, ‘If we don’t win at all this year, or at least get there, it’s a bust of a season.’ That doesn’t exist around here because of the disappointment of America’s team.”

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Imago LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 25: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 stands on the field during game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on December 25, 2025 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 25 Cowboys at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251225009

That frustration traces back to a specific number. The Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl since January 1996, and haven’t even reached an NFC Championship Game since then, nearly 30 years of hope rebuilt every summer and deflated by January. The Cowboys’ decline accelerated once Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin left the game, and last season gave fans a fresh reason for skepticism.

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Dallas finished 7-9-1 in 2025, missing the playoffs for the second straight year, weighed down by a defense that finished dead last in the league in points allowed, giving up 511 points total, the most in franchise history. That collapse happened despite one of the league’s better offenses, seventh in scoring and second in total yards, with Prescott directing it. The gap between those two units is exactly what fueled the offseason overhaul that followed.

That overhaul is also why Prescott sounds convinced this year is different.

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Why does Dak Prescott believe that the 2026 season will be different for the Cowboys?

“Obviously, each year you think that, but when you have last year as we did, the offense that we did, you make the changes and you’ve got a great defensive coordinator and you got young guys, old guys, the great mix of vets with talent,” Prescott explained at Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation. “And us understanding what needs to be done.”

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“Whether it be competing away from the game or even in the game when we’re competing, that’s why we have players like Caleb [Downs], changed our defensive coordinator, that scheme, and super excited about what we’re going to offer you guys.”

Owner Jerry Jones spent the offseason trying to back up that confidence. Dallas signed Rashan Gary and Dee Winters in free agency, then added Caleb Downs and first-round pick Malachi Lawrence through the draft, moves aimed squarely at fixing the defense that sank last season.

The bigger swing came at coordinator. Jones fired Matt Eberflus after one season and hired Christian Parker away from Philadelphia, where the 34-year-old had spent two seasons as the Eagles’ passing game coordinator under Vic Fangio, helping develop Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean into All-Pro cornerbacks and winning Super Bowl LIX along the way. Parker becomes the first Cowboys defensive coordinator without prior head-coaching experience since Monte Kiffin, 13 years ago, a real bet on a young, unproven playcaller to fix the NFL’s worst defense.

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Whether that bet pays off starts getting tested soon. Dallas veterans report for training camp on July 28, the first real step toward finding out if this roster can finally back up Prescott’s mindset instead of just repeating it.