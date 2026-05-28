Dak Prescott Lands Prestigious NFL Honor Never Before Won in Cowboys History

For nearly a decade, Dak Prescott has handled one of the NFL’s brightest spotlights while serving as the face of America’s Team. Now, the league’s media members have recognized the veteran quarterback for something he’s always brought to the table but has never been recognized for. Prescott was named the 2026 winner of the Pro Football Writers of America Good Guy Award, becoming the first player in Cowboys history to receive this unique honor.

The NFL Good Guy Award is presented annually to the NFL player who displays high standards and qualities in professionalism and accessibility in helping reporters do their jobs. The award honors players who respect reporters’ dual role: objective coverage and fair criticism. So, for a player to go out of his way and respect the job of the journalists and help them do their job is the genesis of this award. The local media chapters all put out their nominations in a national pool. Subsequently 1 player is selected as the national winner.

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Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis became the inaugural recipient in 2005. Recent winners include C.J. Stroud in 2024 and Brandon Graham in 2025. Prescott himself had previously been a finalist in 2024 before earning the recognition this year.

“Dak Prescott is one of the more accessible star players in the NFL,” Dallas PFWA chapter vice president Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News said following the announcement. “He talks once a week during the season and, of course, after every game. However, if Dak is needed for an off-the-record conversation, he’s there for you. Dak explains the game to you from a game plan standpoint and reviews certain plays if you ask. The trust he has with the beat writers is respected on both sides. He understands the job of reporters more than anybody.”

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The honor also reflects Prescott’s longstanding relationship with the Dallas media contingent throughout his career. In fact, Dallas media’s 2025 decision to name its local award after Prescott highlighted his standing before the national honor. So for him to be the first Cowboy player ever to win The Good Guy Award is not only historic but much deserved, going by his track record.

Dak is the longest tenured player on the Cowboys, having been a part of the team since arriving in 2016. And he’s displayed professionalism, leadership qualities, and a high character throughout. Along the way, Prescott has collected multiple Pro Bowls, won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, and led the NFL in passing touchdowns during the 2023 season. Prescott has also always been a standout leader, having been selected as team captain for nine straight years.

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And as Dallas prepares to officially begin another off-season program, Prescott’s approach away from the field has already started reinforcing the leadership qualities that helped him earn his stature.

Dak Prescott is embracing a pivotal Cowboys offseason entering Year 11

Even before the Cowboys officially ramped up offseason activities this spring, Prescott was present for voluntary workouts that began on April 27. Veteran quarterbacks frequently train privately during the early portions of the offseason rather than report immediately to team facilities. Prescott’s decision to arrive early nevertheless stood out. This comes as Dallas attempts to leap into the playoffs under 2nd-year HC Brian Schottenheimer. They went 7-9-1 last season. Prescott was also a part of voluntary mini-camps in May. And he is also expected to report for OTA’s that begin next week.

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The Cowboys have also made it clear they intend to approach 2026 aggressively. Dallas restructured Prescott’s contract earlier this offseason. This was to create additional salary cap flexibility as Jerry Jones openly discussed the organization’s urgency entering 2026. The Cowboys were able to free up $30.5 million with this move on Prescott’s contract.

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“We gotta go this year,” Jones said while discussing the Cowboys’ goals in 2026.

Prescott enters his year 11 at age 33. He’s well into his prime and entering the latter half of his career. While his personal play has always been of a high standard, team success has not been equally as consistent. Especially in the playoffs, where they’ve yet to cross the divisional round for 3 decades now.

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And for a player who just became the first Cowboy ever to win the PFWA’s Good Guy Award, showing up early for another demanding off-season may ultimately say just as much about Prescott’s standing inside the organization as anything he accomplishes on Sundays.