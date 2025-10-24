Dak Prescott Put to Ease as Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Relives Denver’s High Altitude Concerns

Whether fact or myth, Empower Field’s altitude of 5,280 feet is often felt by athletes who are unfamiliar with the thin air. However, this is something that can’t be measured. Regardless, the pressure is felt every time a team gears up for a game in Denver. The same goes for the Dallas Cowboys, who will show up at the Empower Field at Mile High. But the quarterback, Dak Prescott, might not need to worry.

Advice from one quarterback to another! Former NFL quarterback Troy Aikman recalled his experience on the field in Denver and shared that he didn’t feel any discomfort. But he is confident that his teammates felt otherwise. He pointed out that it might be different for the quarterbacks.

“You gotta remember, as a quarterback, you’re not really exerting that much energy on every play,” he reminded. “So I always thought the hype was overrated, but then I have heard from other defensive players over the years that have talked about it as it being real.”

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Sep 4, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBillxStreicherx 20250904_hlf_sq4_030

This will be the first time for Prescott to visit Mile High for a game against the Broncos since 2017. And he can’t afford any mistakes or factors that slow down his game or his teammates. However, while he might be safe, Aikman confirmed that this concept of altitude is indeed true and has an impact on players.

“I thought the whole thing about the altitude was overrated,” Aikman said. “But it is real, as we know, and some players experience that far different than others.” So, the challenge remains for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys haven’t won in Denver since Dec. 6, 1992, when Troy Aikman led them to a 31–27 victory at Mile High Stadium, completing 25 of 35 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cowboys have had an up-and-down start to the season, sitting at 3-3-1 after a commanding victory over the Washington Commanders. Dak Prescott delivered an MVP-caliber performance in that win, fueling a passing attack that has been one of the team’s strengths this year, boasting a 71.2% completion rate. Prescott and the team should be at ease about the altitude, as per the admission by Aikman.

Denver Broncos‘ head coach Sean Payton is one of the believers. He agreed that altitude is a real thing. “There’s two things,” coach Payton said about the team’s advantages in home games. “It’s our home crowd that’s got a great tradition. And then on top of that, the actual, physical (altitude). It’s not a mental thing, it’s a real thing.”

“We’re playing at home and we’ve got to make this the hardest place to play,” Payton said.

So, that is one more hurdle added to the Cowboys’ list of worries.

Dak Prescott has a mission during his game against the Denver Broncos

Even if the altitude doesn’t affect the quarterback, Prescott will still need his receivers to step up. Wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens have been crucial to the Cowboys’ offense. The running backs and defensive backs will have their hands full as well. If this is real, it could be a problem in a high-stakes game.

The Cowboys are currently on a seven-game losing streak against the Broncos. This is their second-worst in their franchise history. Another loss would tie their longest skid of eight straight defeats, which came against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On top of that, the Broncos are one of only two teams, alongside the Buffalo Bills, that Prescott hasn’t beaten yet. So there’s a lot on the line for the QB and the team. It’s a great chance for Dak and the Cowboys with their offense to create history and win a game at the Broncos since 1992.

But, the big question is, can the Cowboys survive the challenges of Denver’s altitude and not just breathing, but play at a pro level in the thin air, and finally break through?