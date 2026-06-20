Dak Prescott Reunites With Estranged Ex-Fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos for Family Trip After Calling Off Wedding

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos broke up three months ago. Reports about the dynamic of the couple leading up to the split painted a troubling picture, forcing Ramos to prioritize her children’s happiness. Now, however, she seems able to put aside her differences with Prescott, after being spotted with him before a trip.

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“Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos hopped on a private jet heading to Florida on Friday … with all signs pointing to the former engaged couple spending Father’s Day weekend together,” TMZ wrote on Instagram after pushing forth a few pictures of the family boarding the plane at McKinney National Airport.

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TMZ claimed that their final destination is Miami. And since Ramos is native to Florida, the family might be in for a bigger gathering.

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Prescott and Ramos had been together for at least three years, and they were going to tie the knot on April 10, 2026, in Lake Como, Italy. But the plans fell apart during their joint bachelor/bachelorette trip to the Bahamas. TMZ alleged that Prescott had been unfaithful to Ramos, having been in contact with multiple women online. Reportedly, Ramos was aware of this behavior.

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“She stayed with him hoping he would clean up his act for the sake of their family,” Page Six claimed.

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Prescott and Ramos have two daughters, Margaret and Aurora. The younger one was not even a year old when the couple broke up.

After the wedding was called off, things turned volatile briefly with both parents fighting for custody of their two daughters. However, the two were able to settle things outside of court by arriving at a mutual agreement. Even though Prescott and Ramos are not together anymore, they had always been committed to the good of their children.

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“We’re pleased this was resolved amicably and outside of the courtroom,” Prescott’s attorney said in a statement to PEOPLE. “At the end of the day, the focus remains where it should be — on the well-being of Dak’s two daughters — and he is fully committed to ensuring that.”

This get-together on Father’s Day weekend suggests the same.

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Dak Prescott and his ex-fiancée came together to celebrate their daughter’s birthday

On May 22, 2026, Prescott was seen in a set of photos shared by Ramos on her social media, on the occasion of their youngest’s first birthday. They put their differences aside and shared heartwarming visuals of the family posing together and wishing the little girl a happy birthday.

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The two wore matching T-shirts that said ‘A-rawr-a,’ and seemed to put the past behind them for this special day. Prescott and Ramos were all smiles in the photos, which showed a jungle-themed celebration for the one-year-old.

“Happy 1st to this Special Girl! You are loved,” Prescott wrote on his Instagram story, along with a photo of the full family. Ramos also shared one in which they were both flanked by their two daughters on either side.

It looks like things have calmed down between Prescott and Ramos, as they take more initiative to be present for their children as a family.