Dak Prescott Struggles With Accuracy as Cowboys Defense Gets Upper Hand at Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys knew their defense was a problem after 2025, but the frustration around that unit was hardly new. Years of defensive lapses and uneven roster building had already put pressure on Jerry Jones and Co. to make changes. They spent the offseason reinforcing the depth chart, and those moves are now starting to show up in camp. On Sunday, the revamped defense made Dak Prescott and the offense feel it.

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“Dak Prescott was 7 of 17 in drills,” ESPN and NFL Nation’s Todd Archer reported on X. “He was intercepted twice and had touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb (go ball) and George Pickens (end line). The Cowboys’ No. 1 O had at least 2 rushing touchdowns (Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah).”

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Prescott’s 7-for-17 passing performance underscored a frustrating afternoon for the passing attack. It seemed like the defense disrupted the quarterback’s timing and forced tight-window throws, leading to a couple of interceptions. Prescott did find a chance for a 20-plus-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb. But a penalty wiped it off the scoreboard.

P.J. Locke, the Cowboys’ safety, intercepted Prescott near the end zone, as the team went through a red zone drill. That play made Locke an instant lock as a key defensive player for the Cowboys this season. The uneven session highlighted the pressure Dallas’ defense put on Prescott and the first-team offense.

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The pressure around Dak Prescott has rarely been quiet. But this time, the pressure is coming from inside the building. With every roster Jerry Jones puts together, expectations rise, and so does the scrutiny on the quarterback. Still, Dallas’ struggles have not always started or ended with Prescott, especially when roster gaps and defensive issues have repeatedly left him carrying more of the burden.

The main roster gaps were defense, especially linebacker and safety, plus some uncertainty on the offensive line, where Tyler Guyton’s development at left tackle remained a question. Dallas responded by bringing in names like Dee Winters and Jaishawn Barham at linebacker, while Caleb Downs, Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke were added to reshape the secondary.

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And we witnessed this firsthand in 2025. Prescott did his part, but Dallas never looked complete enough around him. He topped 4,000 passing yards, threw at least 30 touchdowns, and made the Pro Bowl, yet the Cowboys still finished 7-9-1 and missed the playoffs. Much of the frustration centered on a defense that was later described as arguably the worst in franchise history, leaving Dallas with too many holes to overcome even when its quarterback was playing at a high level.

Nevertheless, the signal-caller showcased flashes of downfield accuracy that the Cowboys will need in the upcoming season. He connected with George Pickens and Jake Ferguson. He also connected with Lamb through an over-the-shoulder throw that even Cobie Durant couldn’t receive. Meanwhile, Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah raised the stakes against the defense by scoring a rushing touchdown each.

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On Sunday, the outside linebackers got in on the action and repeatedly stuffed the run during early team periods. Rookie edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku dropped a block from Tyler Guyton and tackled Javonte Williams in the backfield during the first play of the 11-on-11 drills. Later on, Rashan Gary got behind Tyler Smith and attacked Blue for another loss.

For now, Prescott appears to be struggling. A 7-for-17 outing with two interceptions is a rough look, even for training camp, and suggests the passing game still has plenty to clean up before the season begins.

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Even so, Prescott isn’t showing much concern over the rough start. He has been through enough in Dallas to know one bad August practice does not define a season. Still, if the miscues continue, the early camp struggles could become a much bigger storyline once the 2026 season begins.

Dak Prescott remains optimistic ahead of the 2026 season

“As you get older and do things the right way, you feel like you’re better, and the best ball is ahead of you, and I feel that way about this season,” Prescott said in a one-on-one interview with CBS News Texas.

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“Name and standard you want to hold – that’s what the name GOTI means … standard we go for. Not just the best passing team, third down team, red zone team – it’s about being the best all around.”

Having spent about a decade with the NFL, Prescott has thrown 3,184 passes for 35,989 yards and scored 243 touchdowns. He’s still the franchise’s star quarterback. And Dallas expects him to lead an offense that’s capable of competing at the top of the NFC. With stars like Pickens on the roster, the expectations around Prescott are a bit higher. The Cowboys even got UFC standout Jeshaun Corbin to bolster the running back room.

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If the Cowboys are going to finally get over the postseason hump, they desperately need Prescott to capitalize on that increased receiving talent. But only time has the power to tell that story.