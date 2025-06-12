Dak Prescott Turns Heads at Cowboys OTAs as TE Jake Ferguson Issues Strong Warning to 31 Teams

As Dak Prescott zipped a 22-yard touchdown strike through the teeth of the defense at OTAs, Jake Ferguson didn’t just haul it in—he made a statement. Not with his hands, but with what came after. For a team burdened by history and hungry for relevance, it wasn’t just another June rep. It was a warning shot.

Will America’s Team finally back up its brand with results on the field? It’s been 30 years since the Cowboys last lifted a Lombardi Trophy. And while Dallas still holds the title of the world’s wealthiest sports franchise, its postseason track record feels like a ghost of glories past.

At the center of that disconnect stands Dak Prescott. A seasoned veteran entering his 10th year, he has yet to lead the team to even a single NFC Championship Game appearance. Despite a career win-loss record of 76–46 and over 31,000 passing yards, Prescott’s postseason resume remains glaringly thin.

But the Cowboys are trying to flip the script. It starts with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who made his intentions clear from day one: forget the analytics, forget the stats—the only number that matters is wins. That ethos is beginning to take shape as the team regroups and refocuses during offseason workouts.

Wednesday, June 11 marked Day 2 of the Cowboys’ OTA practice, and Prescott looked sharp—real sharp. He completed 15 of 19 passes with four touchdowns, showcasing his signature accuracy and decisiveness. One score came on a textbook corner route. Two others followed a quick-hitting rhythm, and the fourth—arguably the most impressive—was threaded into a tight window for a 22-yard touchdown to Ferguson.

There’s a new weapon in town, too. The Cowboys traded for wide receiver George Pickens from the Steelers, adding a dangerous route-runner to pair with star WR CeeDee Lamb. With Lamb publicly voicing his desire to win big this year, the pressure—and the fire—is building.

Prescott is now the longest-tenured player on the roster following the retirements of OG Zack Martin and DE DeMarcus Lawrence. That seniority comes with a burden of leadership—and a shrinking window to rewrite his legacy. For a QB often considered ‘very good’ but not ‘elite’, this year could define how he’s ultimately remembered.

Dak Prescott’s teammate warns 31 NFL franchises

Enter Jake Ferguson, who didn’t just catch Prescott’s tight-window throw—he lit the fuse. Speaking after practice, the young tight end issued a bold warning to the rest of the league: “You can’t cover everybody. Having [George Pickens], No. 88 [CeeDee Lamb], and Jalen [Tolbert], and some of the young guys like myself, Brevyn [Spann-Ford] and [Luke] Schoonmaker—you physically cannot cover everybody.”

He didn’t stop there: “I think it’s going to be really hard for defenses against our pass game, but then we’ll run the ball, too.”

Among this group, they’ve already combined for 54 touchdowns across 159 games. And now, with Pickens likely sliding into the WR2 role, the offensive unit looks better balanced than it has in years. Players are getting more in sync with Prescott’s style. The rhythm feels different—and so does the urgency.

Sure, nothing’s guaranteed. The NFC East remains a gauntlet, and no one’s handing Dallas a playoff berth. But if OTAs are any indication, this Cowboys squad isn’t just going through the motions. They’re prepping for a fight—one that starts in the trenches and runs through Prescott’s arm.

If 2025 is going to be the year they finally break through, this is how it starts: not with declarations, but with throws like that 22-yarder—and teammates ready to back it up with fire.