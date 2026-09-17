Dak Prescott Would Be Better Off Away From Jerry Jones and Cowboys, Says Terrell Owens

Dallas Cowboys already have it hard rallying for a team that just can’t seem to make it stick. However, they had hope in quarterback Dak Prescott, who remains one of the few bright spots of the franchise. But after the Cowboys began the 2026 run with a tough loss to the New York Giants, should Prescott also take his talents elsewhere?

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“I think so,” Owens said on Get To The Point podcast, replying to co-host Chris Spencer’s question of whether Prescott would succeed with another team. “Again, when you play with the Dallas Cowboys, there’s so many expectations. Obviously, historic franchise. I don’t know the last time they won a Super Bowl. Even the years that I played that they were like, ‘Okay, this is the year. This is the year.’ A lot of things happened with that.

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“But yeah, Dak is playing well. Again, time of possession is the key to the Giants winning the ball. When you don’t have a lot of opportunities offensively, it’s hard to win ball games.”

Prescott had a poor showing against the Giants. He threw for 175 yards on 22 passes, scored two touchdowns, and one interception. Though he persevered to great lengths last year with a below-par defense, the Dallas offense never seemed to have the spark that it had last year.

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Prescott’s two main targets, wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, were notably off their standards against the Giants. Pickens dropped two important passes, one of which led to the Prescott interception. Lamb dropped three passes, two in the fourth quarter. He recorded seven in the 2025 season.

This is a side that can be expected to improve. Prescott is still one of the best in the league, and he finished top five in QBR last season despite the Cowboys going 7-9-1. However, it is the defense that is still an area of concern for fans. After all, this was a side that ranked last in the league in the 2025 season.

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The Cowboys rank 21st in Week 1 pressure rate despite blitzing at the seventh-highest rate. They could sack Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart only twice, and one of them came from rookie safety Caleb Downs. Linebacker play was faulty too.

Dallas allowed a total of 394 yards from the Giants; the latter team was in better control of the football. Dart threw for an impressive 230 yards, scored three touchdowns, and was pick-free.

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“It sucks to lose, it damn sure sucks to lose the first one, to this team, a division game, but still optimistic,” Dak said. “That doesn’t change our goals, that doesn’t change how we feel about our team. As I said, credit to those guys. They beat us.”

Moreover, Owens believed that Jerry Jones wasn’t really concerned with the win-loss record for the Cowboys. Instead, the former receiver claimed all the franchise owner wanted to do was earn his money and sell his merchandise.

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“It’s the same old same old,” Terrell Owens said. “I mean, Jerry Jones is really selling all these Cowboy fans, he’s selling them a fantasy, he’s selling them a dream. … He needs to relinquish some of the control that he has with the team and allow some other people to kind of step in place. That’s kind of like a sign of narcissism, in a sense. And at the end of the day, he’s not even really worried about wins and losses.

It does seem like a retelling of the same old script: every year, Dallas has an offense that can win them games. But the defense continues to be an Achilles heel. This time, Jerry Jones has to have a new answer to explain the poor performance, especially after getting a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker, and adding defensive players like Cobie Durant, Dee Winters, Jaishawn Barham, and Rashan Gary.

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Dak Prescott remains a key cogwheel of the machine that keeps the Dallas Cowboys competitive. However, he’ll also need the supporting gears to run it smoothly.