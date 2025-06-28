Dak Prescott’s Brother Attacked by Bird of Prey in Texas, Shares Harrowing Ordeal

About eight months ago, a comedy show took a swing at golf. But instead of poking fun at the usual behind-the-scenes drama in pro golf, they went with a totally fresh, over-the-top twist. The sketch featured comedian Nate Bargatze as made-up golfer Brady Knoll, playing in the “Oakmont Classic.” The thing was, no matter how hard he tried to focus on his game, he kept accidentally taking out animals on the course. A bird, a turtle, even a nest of bald eagles. It’s ridiculous, darkly funny, and a clever way to spotlight how unpredictable the sport can get. And what happened on Friday with Dak Prescott’s brother, clearly is one of the classiest examples of bad golf days.

We are all aware that there are Texas gold days. Maybe you miss a few putts, get sunburned, or lose the ball in the water. And sometimes, just sometimes, you get air struck by a literal bird of prey. Because why settle for bogeys when you can battle nature’s version of a heat-seeking missile, right? Tad Prescott, the infamous brother of Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, recently found himself in a showdown not with a rival fan, not with his gold partner, but with someone so intense it might have had a vendetta. Well, it didn’t send a black hand, so maybe not a vendetta. But it looked like it.

What began as a peaceful afternoon on the course quickly turned into a live-action Discovery Channel episode, one that included blood, feathers, and a whole lot of screaming. The aerial ambush came in broad daylight, and it was pure…let’s call it chaos. A Mississippi Kite — basically nature’s angry drone with feathers—decided Tad and his friend Johnie had wandered a little too close to its nest and went full Top Gun on them. According to Tad’s Instagram stories, the attack was swift and just unhinged enough to be hilarious… assuming you weren’t the one getting dive-bombed fin.

Tad was so traumatised that he didn’t want anyone to go through what he had just gone through. He was out there screaming as well as laughing. “Be careful, that bird is out there attacking people,” he said. Well, at least it wasn’t as bad as his friend Johnie, who had a tiny bleeding mark on his leg. Tad, in full survival mode (or possibly just panicking with style), said, “I tried to turn it into a piñata. Thought it’d be feathers everywhere.” Instead, the bird just kept circling… like it had a grudge and a fight plan.

In another video of the raptor’s dramatic fly-by, Tad issued a grim—yet undeniably hilarious — PSA: “She was dangerous. Google said they can dive at 100 MPH.” And if you’re picturing two grown men flailing like extras in an action movie, you’re spot on. “If you could’ve seen us falling, diving, sprinting from this bird, it legit looked like we were under sniper fire,” he said.

If you do some research on the bird, you’ll find out the Mississippi Kite is usually just a concerned parent with wings. But during nesting season? It turns into a full-blown aerial bodyguard. While they’re not technically dangerous, their “warning swoops” can escalate into full kamikaze dive-bombs if they decide you look remotely suspicious.

If you happen to wander too close to it, like Tad and Johnie, you might find yourself in a remake of Hitchcock’s ‘The Birds.’ And trust us, you don’t want that. No one does.

Meanwhile, Dak Prescott Fends Off His Own Kind of Birds

Now, while Tad was out in Texas dodging dive-bombing birds, his brother Dak Prescott is facing his own kind of aerial assault. No, it’s not a bird. Not again. It involves critics, contract rumours, and a Cowboys decision that is yet to be taken. As we edge closer to September, Dak’s future as QB1 in Dallas is still floating in limbo. And honestly? It’s almost as tense as a Mississippi Kite sizing up his brother.

Dak’s current contract? Set through 2028. But ahead of this, he is injured and in rehab. Add in the team’s playoff shortcomings and fans’ impatience. While he did not impress last season, ending the phase with an injury, the front office’s silence indicates they are doubtful. In 2023, he threw for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and only 9 interceptions. He even earned a 105.9 passer rating and finished as one of the top 10 quarterbacks in QBR. These are numbers that should comfortably retain you in your position.

In fact, as per Dov Kleiman, “Cowboys superstar QB Dak Prescott is in the best shape of his career this offseason. MVP season loading….” Additionally, the QB himself has clarified that he is more than ready for 2025. So, it remains to be seen what happens next. Until then, the pressure on the number 4 has never been this high.