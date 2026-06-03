Dak Prescott’s Estranged Fiancée Sends Cryptic Message on “Moral Standard” After Split With Cowboys QB

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos have long hit the rocks, but their relationship continues to be under the microscope. The latter recently posted a mysterious message on her social media, causing the online world to do some guesswork.

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“If there was no money and everything depended on your moral standard, the way that you behaved & the way you treated people, how would you be doing in life?” shared Sarah Jane Ramos on her Instagram story on June 2.

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Imago Credits via Instagram, @sarahjane

This comes after TMZ reported a few weeks back that Prescott was seen with one of her would-be bridesmaids, Caitlin Rance, at the Pro Bull Riders Event in Fort Worth, Texas. Rance was reportedly also friends with Ramos.

“Photos and videos taken at the event confirm they were both there … and we’ve heard from eyewitnesses that they looked a little more than just friends,” reported TMZ.

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Prescott and Rance have known each other for years, having attended Mississippi State University together. When TMZ called her to learn more about it, she handed her phone to Dak Prescott, who replied that they were nothing more than friends. She has been in Prescott’s friend circle for a long time now. Rance also said in a social media post that she was “single.”

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The incident has since died down, but Prescott and Ramos’ split blew up on a large scale. Page Six reported that “a source familiar with the situation” came forward with infidelity allegations against the Dallas Cowboys quarterback. Soon after, the couple announced their split, canceling their wedding scheduled for April 10 in Lake Como, Italy.

Ramos and Prescott were also initially set to go to court for a custody battle over their daughters. But after some time, it was reported that the two settled the matter among themselves and share custody. Prescott and Ramos remain committed to raising their kids in the best possible way amid this situation.

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Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos reunite over their daughter’s birthday

The former couple chose to let their differences sit aside and celebrate a major milestone for their youngest, Aurora. It was her first birthday, which called for all the fanfare.

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Prescott and Ramos hosted a dinosaur and pink jungle-themed party, which had a bouncy house, a pool, and pastel balloon arches. To match the vibe, Aurora’s parents wore matching shirts that read “A-rawr-a.”

“My A-Rawr-A! A little smile that can light up a whole city 💞,” Ramos wrote in a post on Instagram. “The happiest girl with the sweetest soul who loves on her sister and anyone in her presence so effortlessly. I love you more than I’ll ever be able to put in words 🥹 Happy 1st Birthday, Rora girl. You changed my life forever.”

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It will take some time for the situation to improve, but it looks like the two are on amicable terms. Maybe down the line, we will get to see more instances of Prescott and Ramos teaming up for their daughters after the brutal end to their relationship.