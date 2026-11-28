The Mike McCarthy – Aaron Rodgers controversy has taken an unexpected turn after the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ HC’s daughter showed love and positivity for her father. McCarthy’s oldest daughter, Alex Noel McCarthy, is facing backlash for showing support for her father through online posts. However, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s ex-fiancée is not letting the haters go and is defending Alex with her words.

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After Alex reposted singer John Vincent’s Instagram story of Mike McCarthy with the text, “Super Bowl winning Head Coach Mike McCarthy is not just a great football coach, but he is an even better human being, and I’m extremely proud to call him my brother. @steelers 💛🖤”, several Rodgers fans started criticizing her.

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After the New York Post Sports posted an update on their IG profile about the development, Sarah Jane expressed her support for McCarthy’s daughter.

“Decades of proven success, a Super Bowl championship, and a reputation for being an exceptional human being. Yet somehow, a daughter celebrating her father is more controversial than a grown man publicly criticizing his coach and longtime friend. Interesting how differently loyalty and accountability are received when ego enters the conversation.”

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Sarah Jane questioned why a daughter’s loyalty had become the subject of criticism, suggesting that people are more focused on Alex and not the accusations that McCarthy is facing.

We Don’t Think Aaron Rodgers Is the Problem. Here’s Why.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow He’s 42. The new plan asked more of his arm, not less. Imago 2025Arthur Smith2026Mike McCarthy Passes a game 35 40 Long passes a game 3.1 5.2 Sacks a game 1.8 3.1 Runs a game 22.5 21.7 How good1st of 32 How often27th of 32 arrow_upwardBetter at itGreat at it, barely used Does it lessDoes it morearrow_forward Long passes that get caught Bengals, the best 58% NFL NFL average 37% Steelers with Rodgers 21% The verdict So, no. Aaron Rodgers isn’t the problem. The plan is. A 42-year-old was asked to throw more and longer, while the NFL’s best running game sat unused. How goodHow often Running the ball1st27th Fake handoffs7th31st Long passes30th3rd Ranks are out of 32 teams. Data: nflverse and FTN, Steelers games through Week 11, 2026. arrow_back See why arrow_forward ES ran all 621 plays from his ten starts. Last year his throws were kept short. This year he was asked to throw more, and longer. Best running game in the NFL, 27th in use. Buffalo runs it six more times a game. 7th best with the fake handoff, 31st in using it. Buffalo uses it far more. 3rd worst at long passes, 3rd most thrown. Buffalo catches nearly twice as many. This part is on Rodgers. About 1 in 5 long passes was caught, a career low. One thing is on him: the long pass. Everything else was the plan.

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Meanwhile, Alex also made her intentions clear in the comment section itself.

“I never said anything negative about Aaron, only showed love and positivity for my dad. I think anyone else would do the same. God bless!”

The Rodgers-McCarthy controversy gained momentum with Rodgers’ appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on November 25, after McCarthy decided to bench him and let Mason Rudolph play as starting quarterback. The QB made several shocking claims, which included the coach arriving late to meetings, falling asleep during meetings, and how he used the Packers’ traditional huddle phrase during a Steelers game.

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Shortly after the episode, Rodgers was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Many NFL insiders and former Packers teammates have reportedly defended the head coach. According to Bleacher Report, many coaches appreciated McCarthy’s football knowledge, leadership, and relationship with players, while some also accused Rodgers of doing him dirty.

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For context, after the Steelers lost two consecutive games, 38–18 to the Cincinnati Bengals and 19–16 to the Philadelphia Eagles, trouble started brewing between McCarthy and Rodgers. Then, a day later, the HC publicly defended Aaron Rodgers and dismissed reports of the QB’s benching ahead of the Denver Broncos matchup.

However, on Tuesday night, Rodgers reportedly requested that quarterbacks coach Tom Arth relay play calls into his helmet instead of McCarthy. Shortly afterwards, Aaron Rodgers was benched. Subsequently, the Steelers announced that Mason Rudolph would start against Denver and Rodgers would be inactive.

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After the veteran QB was excused from the 8 am ET team meeting the next day, Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show. Following his appearance, the Steelers officially announced that they were releasing Aaron Rodgers.

As of now, Aaron Rodgers has cleared waivers, becoming an unrestricted free agent.