Dak Prescott’s Ex Sarah Jane Ramos Sends Support After Broken Engagement of Buccaneers WR & Fiancée

Not all relationships end with a happily ever after, and no one knows that better than Sarah Jane Ramos. More than a month after her split from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, she came to the support of Carolyn Estephany. After the latter announced her breakup with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard, Ramos felt the need to send her some love.

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“As of 4.15.26, our engagement has ended, ” Estephany wrote in an Instagram story, confirming the news of her split. The influencer and entrepreneur is focused on herself and her son, Lion, at this tough time. She also shared a series of photos with the caption, “hours of silence,” making it clear that she is giving her all to heal. Ramos lauded her spirit with a heartfelt comment.

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“Beautiful, fearless, and divinely protected,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolyn Estephany (@caroesteph) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Shepard and Estephany began dating in 2023 after the former officially divorced his former wife, Chanel Iman. More than two years after being in a relationship, the wide receiver popped the big question in June 2025. The two had been living together as a blended family, as both of them had children from their previous relationships. Shepard has two daughters with Iman, and Estephany has a son. The latter also gave a shoutout to those standing by her during this tough time.

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“Grateful for all the love + support of my ppl,” she wrote.

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Imago Credit: Carolyn Estephany/@caroesteph via Instagram

Like Estephany, Sarah Jane Ramos is also focusing on what matters the most after her breakup with Prescott. The two were set to be married on April 10 at a breathtaking spot in Italy’s Lake Como, but broke up after two years together. There are no known causes for the split, but it came right after the two went to the Bahamas to celebrate their bachelor and bachelorette parties jointly. Having been in such a difficult position, Ramos felt the need to extend some support to Estephany. The two seem to have a cordial rapport with each other.

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Last year in April, when Shepard and Estephany marked their second anniversary, Ramos also joined the celebration of that milestone. “Doesn’t get more perfect,” she commented on Estephany’s post. Sadly, the two found themselves on the rocky end of their relationships.

Ramos, however, marked a positive step in her life after moving on from Dak Prescott.

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Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott settle custody of the children

Ramos and Prescott are now dedicated to raising their daughters in the “most loving and positive way.” They have arrived at a mutual custody agreement for them, after the Dallas QB filed a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child relationship. Initially set to be heard in court, the matter was settled privately between the two.

“This agreement is a positive step forward and reflects the commitment Dak has to raising their daughters in a healthy, supportive environment,” Prescott’s attorney, Levi McCathern, said. “We’re pleased this was resolved amicably and outside of the courtroom.”

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After their breakup, the media was rife with rumors that Prescott had been unfaithful. But neither side has verified those claims. Ramos’ team said in a statement that there was “no big argument or blow up.”

Since the breakup, Sarah Jane Ramos has been sharing glimpses of her spending time with her daughters, who are her No. 1 priority at the moment. She had also thanked her friends who would help her “get through anything in life.” Ramos lived up to her own words by also taking some time to support Carolyn Estephany.