Dak Prescott’s Ex Sarah Jane Ramos Shares Emotional Message for Mother’s Day After Split With Cowboys QB

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a stellar last season with a Pro Bowl glory, but in his personal life, he hit a low point this offseason after a messy breakup with his ex, Sarah Jane Ramos, which dominated the headlines. It’s been nearly two months since their once-anticipated wedding was called off. Now, both have moved on with their lives, as Sarah recently embraced gratitude ahead of Mother’s Day for being the mother of two children.

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“Celebrating every mom, of all kinds, all week long,” wrote Sarah on Instagram by posting a carousel of pictures with her daughters. “Grateful for the one that raised me, the amazing moms that surround me and pour into my family, and, most importantly, getting to be my sweet, fearless, beautiful babies’ mama. A blessing I’ll never take for granted.”

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Dak Prescott’s ex-fiancée posted pictures along with her two daughters, Margaret Jane Prescott, who is 2, and Aurora Rayne Prescott, who is 1.

The former couple was set to have an extravagant wedding in Lake Como, Italy, on April 10, 2026. Sarah spent her bachelorette party in the Bahamas in the first week of March in build up to the wedding. A couple of days later, the news of the two breaking up became public.

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Given that they are parents of two kids and the news broke only five weeks before the planned wedding overseas, it certainly came as a surprise. Although it was a mutual decision, it was alleged that Dak had infidelity issues, as Sarah found that he was sending inappropriate texts to other women through incognito social media profiles, leading to a big argument.

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Neither Dak nor Sarah issued any formal statement regarding their breakup. Although the rumors floated that the prenup dispute fueled the split, Sarah immediately dismissed the claim on social media.

Even though both have moved on from the relationship, they continue to live in Texas, fulfilling their duties as co-parents. Besides the Mother’s Day week celebration, she also took moments to share joy with her daughters on Easter. As they raised their young daughters from separate paths, the duo had a custody clash that quickly grabbed headlines.

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Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos made a custody settlement of their children outside the court

Just weeks after the split, Dak Prescott went to court seeking joint custody of his daughters. On March 17, 2026, he moved to the court, filing a SAPCR or Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, where both parents would stand on equal footing while taking crucial decisions about their children.

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It also includes travel restrictions, as neither parent would be able to move with either of the daughters from Texas without written permission. However, they mutually agreed to make a temporary settlement outside the court, avoiding any court appearance.

The private and temporary settlement was reached on April 15, 2026. Since it’s a temporary agreement, this is certainly not the closing chapter of their custody battle for two children. Given how young their daughters are, it is certainly a practical way to move forward while figuring out a permanent solution.