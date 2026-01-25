Dak Prescott’s Fiancée Doesn’t Hold Back on Ex-Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy’s New Steelers Job

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After a long, steady run with Mike Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Steelers are stepping into something new by handing the keys to Mike McCarthy. A new chapter at Acrisure Stadium is beginning with immediate buzz. And as the ex-Dallas Cowboys head coach is getting ready for this new tenure, Dak Prescott’s fiancée showed support publicly.

Sarah Jane Ramos jumped on social media and kept it simple but heartfelt.

“We love you, Mike! Congratulations!” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Imago

That short message traveled fast across Cowboys Nation and straight into Steelers Nation. Before this move, McCarthy spent five seasons leading the Cowboys in Big D.

Under him, Dallas stacked three straight 12-5 seasons and punched three straight playoff tickets. However, the 2024 season flipped the script with a 7-10 finish, and soon after, the Cowboys chose not to renew his deal. The Cowboys opted not to renew his contract, ending his once-stable run.

Still, McCarthy’s impact on Dak Prescott tells the deeper story. Under his watch, Prescott grew into an elite quarterback. In fact, his 2023 season ended with him as the NFL MVP runner-up. Meanwhile, the trust between coach and quarterback translated into history. Prescott landed the two biggest contracts the league has ever seen, first a four-year, $160 million deal in 2020, then a four-year, $240 million deal in 2024.

When Dallas finally moved on from McCarthy, Prescott also shared a raw reaction.

“Bummed, because we built some things. But I guess they couldn’t reach an agreement. SMH,” Prescott texted Clarence Hill of ALL DLLS back in January 2025. “It’s the business. I look forward to the future plan,” Prescott added.

After McCarthy, the Cowboys pivoted quickly. They promoted former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach. However, the results never matched the hope. Dallas finished 7-9-1 in 2025, and the season closed with an ugly Week 18 loss to the Giants at MetLife in the Big Apple.

Now, while the Cowboys look back, the Steelers look ahead, and McCarthy is right in the middle of it.

It’s a homecoming for Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy is set to become the Steelers’ fourth head coach since 1969, and since he’s a native of Pittsburgh, the hire is a homecoming.

As Tom Pelissero put it on X, “Coming home: The Steelers are working towards a deal to hire Mike McCarthy as their head coach, per sources.”

He added, “McCarthy grew up in Pittsburgh. Now, at age 62, the Super Bowl winner gets a chance to coach the team he grew up rooting for.”

Fans know McCarthy’s recent chapter in the Big D. However, long before AT&T Stadium, his best work came in Titletown.

During a 12-year run with the Packers, he turned Lambeau Field into a yearly playoff destination. Along the way, he stacked six NFC North titles and lifted a Lombardi Trophy in the 2010-11 season. Ironically, that Super Bowl win came against the Steelers, which only adds another layer to this homecoming story.

McCarthy brings a history of consistent success to Pittsburgh, a franchise that values it above all else. With 174 career wins (13th all-time) and 12 playoff appearances in 18 seasons, he has the resume to command respect, though his even 11-11 postseason record will be under scrutiny.

Mike McCarthy has the resume and the coaching acumen to lead the Steelers. At the same time, his return opens the door to bigger questions, including the possibility of reuniting with Aaron Rodgers.

With a Super Bowl ring and a reputation for developing quarterbacks, McCarthy’s arrival in Pittsburgh signals a clear shift in philosophy, but whether he can replicate his Green Bay success or will repeat his Dallas frustrations is now the central question for the Steelers.