Dak Prescott’s Fiancée’s 5-Word Message on Huge Milestone After Welcoming Second Child

2023 was a different chapter in Dak Prescott‘s life. The Cowboys QB topped the league in passes completed (410) and passing touchdowns (36). While everyone was coming up with their reasons behind his success, he surprised all with a gentle admission. “It’s dad strength is why I’m playing that way,” Prescott said. Just a few days before, his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, had revealed she was pregnant with his first child. Fast forward 2 years, and we are in the middle of the 2025 offseason. But for Prescott and his beloved partner, their world has just paused in the beauty of watching their children grow.

On June 22, Ramos took to Instagram story and shared a photo of her and Prescott’s elder daughter, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, taking their second daughter (and the youngest), Aurora Rayne Prescott, on a stroll. Along with the photo, she also put the perfect caption, “One month of Aurora Rayne,” with 3 heart emojis. Aww, it is special!

Dak Prescott’s baby girl just turned one month old, and somehow it already feels like she’s been part of the picture forever. And Dak, always the composed QB under pressure, suddenly looks more like a dad lost in the quiet awe of fatherhood. That look in his eyes says it all. He’s in it, all the way. When she was born on May 22, 2025, Ramos posted a photo of the QB holding her in a baby carrier. A perfect dad moment!

No doubt, the Cowboys QB is a responsible and caring father. Just take one glance at his IG account, and you can see how dear his family is to him. Back in February, he posted a carousel of photos in a quick reel of MJ, but God gave him another reason to be joyful. And he grabbed it with electrifying accuracy. On May 31, he announced the birth of his 2nd daughter in an IG post, captioning it, “Thank You God! Welcome, Aurora Rayne! May 22, 2025. God is Great. I love you @sarahjane and the Family we’ve created ♥️”

Those last 3 words, “Family we’ve created”, show how deeply in love both Prescott and Ramos are. It’s great for his fans as the last 2 years have been positive for Prescott, on the personal front at least.

Dak Prescott has found a keeper in Sarah Jane Ramos

The couple went public in fall 2023, but people close to them knew it was deeper well before the Instagram mentions. But don’t overlook her pretty looks for the sharp mind she carries. Ramos graduated from Florida State University, where she studied criminalistics and criminal science. That’s truly impressive!

But wait, she also personifies elegance. After college, she joined Marriott Hotels as a bartender. But her heart wanted more. And she quickly moved to Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits in October 2017 as an on-premise sales consultant. It marked the start of her career as a wine specialist. She later worked at Moet Hennessy and then Diageo before returning to Southern Glazer as an on-premise area manager. However, amidst all these, Ramos once attended the Cowboys’ game in September 2023, which many believe might have been their first meeting.

Nevertheless, the biggest connecting factor between Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos is their love for their family. She often attends NFL games or any social event with her younger sisters, Grace and Emily Ramos. The Cowboys QB might have felt from the start that she was the right person for him. And the way she celebrates his achievements? With the loud cheer and donning his jerseys, ah, that makes it even more special.

In fact, when the signal caller became the highest-paid QB in the league with a 4-year $240 million contract extension ($60 million AAV) in 2024, she posted an IG story and wrote, “The most deserving man and the best partner and father. We love you.” That says all. This is what the Prescott legacy looks like in motion. Not just rings and records, but real love, real life, and real growth. And right now they’re writing one of the best chapters – a growing, beautiful family!