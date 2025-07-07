Dak Prescott’s Inferior Protection Raises Alarm as Cowboys OL Receives Harsh Reality Check

There was a time when the Cowboys‘ O-line was the envy of the NFL. From 2014 to 2017, this unit anchored a top-five rushing attack three times while giving rookie quarterback Dak Prescott the cleanest pocket in football. Tyron Smith and Zack Martin didn’t just block defenders—they erased them. During that time, Dallas had the NFL’s best offensive line, ranking top six in Adjusted Line Yards and top five in yards per carry every season. Yet as Fox Sports’ Geoff Schwartz put it back in 2021, they wasted that dominance without capitalizing on it fully.

The 2025 version is a pale imitation of its former self. Pro Football Focus ranks them 23rd—a staggering fall from grace that contrasts sharply with division rivals like New Orleans, where their rebuilt line, featuring four first-round picks, is trending upward. Last season’s numbers tell the story: 30 sacks allowed, a league-bottom 27.6% pressure rate, and a running game that produced the second-fewest yards before contact.

First-round pick Tyler Guyton struggled enough to get benched midseason, finishing with just a 49.4 PFF grade that ranked 73rd among tackles. That’s a far cry from the dominant line Dallas fielded just a few years ago. Terence Steele has become a liability since his 2022 knee injury. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are now starting two other young players – center Cooper Beebe and rookie first-round pick Tyler Booker, who’s replacing franchise legend Zack Martin.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago ATLANTA, GA Ð NOVEMBER 03: Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott 4 greets his linemen Cooper Beebe 56 and Brock Hoffman 67 as they enter the field prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons on November 3rd, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 03 Cowboys at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241103090

AD

Dak Prescott‘s quick release has been masking deeper issues, but that band-aid solution won’t last forever. Especially not against NFC defenses that are improving their pass rush. Dallas‘ front office recognized the problem. So, it invested heavily in the draft with Guyton, Beebe, and Booker. While Tyler Smith has emerged as a legitimate star at guard, the tackle positions remain concerning.

Guyton surrendered 6 sacks and 26 pressures in limited action. Meanwhile, Steele has allowed 17 sacks over the past two seasons. The depth chart offers no comfort – backups like T.J. Bass and Brock Hoffman proved last season they’re not ready for prime time. One injury and everything would just collapse like a house of cards.

This group used to be the best in the business. Now they’re just trying to be okay. For a team that wants to win big, okay might not be good enough. The season is coming fast, and this line needs to figure things out quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dak Prescott’s O-Line questions meet D-Line reinforcements

While the secondary remains a question mark, Dallas has quietly built one of the NFL’s deepest defensive line rotations, a potential game-changer for new DC Matt Eberflus‘ attacking scheme. The unit is undergoing a transformation, with veteran pass rushers Dante Fowler Jr. and Payton Turner added to replace DeMarcus Lawrence, plus former top 5 pick Solomon Thomas signed to bolster the interior. Combined with Osa Odighizuwa‘s extension, these moves give Eberflus far more flexibility.

The rotation is suddenly one of the deepest on the roster. Odighizuwa, fresh off a career year, anchors the 3-technique spot, while Mazi Smith and rookie Jay Toia battle at nose tackle. Fowler, despite being a liability against the run, will see plenty of snaps as the primary backup to Micah Parsons on passing downs. Turner, if he stays healthy, could carve out a role alongside rookies Marshawn Kneeland and Donovan Ezeiruaku, who’ve already turned heads in offseason workouts.

The contrast is striking. As the offensive line tries to rediscover its identity, the defensive front is being rebuilt with calculated gambles. Fowler and Turner bring proven pressure ability, and Thomas adds veteran leadership. But risks remain. Turner has missed 27 games over three seasons, and the Cowboys still lack a true dominant nose tackle. Mazi Smith showed flashes last year, but if he doesn’t take the next step, the run defense could struggle again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With training camp underway, Dallas’ season may hinge on which trench unit improves fastest. The offensive line must protect Prescott better, while the defensive front needs its new pieces to gel quickly. The Cowboys’ fortunes could also swing on Trevon Diggs recovery. The star cornerback’s return to form would provide crucial stability to a secondary that struggled in his absence last season. If both sides progress, the Cowboys could contend. If not, they’ll be stuck in NFC East purgatory. The answers start taking shape in Oxnard.