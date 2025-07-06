Dak Prescott’s Super Bowl Hopes With Cowboys Just Got Crushed by Former Dallas Exec

December 29, 2012: It almost seemed like the Christmas cheer disappeared in an instant; the looming New Year reduced from a special occasion to just a date on the calendar. As Dak Prescott sat in his living room in the sparsely populated town of Haughton, Louisiana, the air felt heavy. For the 17th year in a row, his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys fell—this time, losing 28-18 to the Washington Redskins in the regular season finale. But that’s not what made Dak angry, but rather Tony Romo’s role in the upset after three costly interceptions.

Taking to Twitter, the then 19-year-old had written, “I’m DONE Taking up for Romo. #hadenough”. But, only if young Dak knew he’d have to face the same fan scrutiny merely a decade later. Standing on a staggering four-year, $240 million deal, and a resume that largely hasn’t justified that, the quarterback knows the Super Bowl clock is ticking for him. “I want to win a championship. Be damned if it’s just for my legacy, or if it’s for this team, for my personal being, for my sanity,” is how he described his 2025 blueprint. But what if we told you that his Lombardi Trophy drought was already predicted eight years ago, thanks to a cart, a speaker, and… Train?

As per an Instagram post shared by The Dumb Zone podcast on July 4, former Dallas Mavericks VP of Content Mike Marshall was heard sharing a hilarious incident with his co-hosts. “And so we’re riding with Dak…I had set all my stuff in the back of the cart, and he sees I have the speaker back there. He’s like, ‘Hey, crank that speaker up.’ I’m like, ‘Cool’…And this is eight years ago, where…I’m like, ‘Here, man. Play whatever you want. Have a good time,” Marshall said. And then came the fateful question from the signal caller: “Do you have any Train?”, prompting Dan McDowell to laugh out loud, before commenting:

“I knew there was something from the past where I knew early on we were absolutely screwed.” Marshall then reportedly told Prescott, “‘No, I don’t. But if you like, maybe you can stream it out here. I’m not sure’…Now my first reaction was…maybe there’s a new rapper that calls himself Trayne…I’m like DJ Trayne or something.” He couldn’t have been more wrong.

“And at that point, I was like…’Here’s my phone, dude. Do whatever you need to do’. And he just pulls up like a Spotify playlist [of] ‘Best of Train’. He is screaming along to the f—– lyrics,” Marshall recalled. The verdict? “At that moment, I knew he’s never winning a Super Bowl. Like…f—— god damn it… he is screaming this song…he…just…full-on…knows every word to every Train song.”

“Are we sure this guy’s gonna play in front of Jameill Showers?” McDowell also remarked at one point. Maybe Jerry Jones should’ve added ‘no pop rock’ to Prescott’s contract clauses.

But, Mike Marshall’s Train-themed roast aside, Dak Prescott’s 2025 season could actually be his most consequential yet. The Cowboys QB is playing for more than stats. He’s chasing that one chance at glory. Will he be able to achieve it this season? Let us know what your predictions are.