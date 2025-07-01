Dak Prescott’s 2025 Season at Risk as Ex-Cowboys Scout Reveals Major Weakness in Brian Schottenheimer’s Offense

For Dak Prescott, the mission is personal. “I wanna win a championship. Be damned if it’s just for my legacy, for this team, for my personal being, for my sanity the legacy will take care of itself,” he recently said, and you could hear the fire in his voice. But here’s the catch—the vibe in Big D doesn’t match his energy. It’s been nearly three decades since America’s Team lifted a Lombardi Trophy, and heading into 2025, things aren’t exactly lining up for that drought to end.

Moreover, the oddsmakers are far from optimistic. FanDuel set the Cowboys’ win total at just 7.5—tied for the lowest since 2003. In fact, the last time the line was even worse? Back in 2002, when it dipped to 6. As Marcus Mosher of Locked on Cowboys pointed out, this kind of projection puts Cowboys Nation in unfamiliar territory. Not only is Dallas expected to fall short of the playoffs, but expectations around AT&T Stadium are also as low as they’ve been in two decades.

Furthermore, it doesn’t help that there’s serious doubt creeping in about Brian Schottenheimer’s offense. Former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus voiced his concerns, saying, “The key for him is going to be how quickly he picks things up. I’m hopeful. I’m hopeful for the sake that to me, it always appears to a Dak Prescott is at his absolute best. It’s throwing the ball about 30, 32 times… maybe this offense is going to have to throw the ball 40 something times a game.” That kind of shift could either unlock Prescott’s potential—or bury him in a flawed system.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Sep 8, 2024 Cleveland, Ohio, USA Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 yells out as offensive tackle Tyler Smith 73 picks him up following a sack by the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Cleveland Huntington Bank Field Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xScottxGalvinx 20240908_lbm_bg7_312

In fact, Broaddus doubled down on the scheme questions, adding, “I think we all want to be wrong about that… there’s a side of me that is hopeful again, that Brian Schottenheimer was watching this team operate under Mike McCarthy. And in his mind, he’s thinking, man, I wouldn’t do that.” With most of McCarthy’s offensive staff now gone, Schottenheimer might finally get the freedom to cook.

Still, there’s a hint of optimism. Dallas finished 7-10 last season, and yes, they’ve made some upgrades. The Cowboys took Tyler Booker in the first round, added Robert Jones, Saahdiq Charles, and Hakeem Adeniji as they look to build their offensive line. So, maybe, just maybe, Schottenheimer’s vision finally clicks in The Lone Star State. And guess what—he might have got this.

How’s 2025 looking for Dak Prescott & Co.?

No one’s exactly betting the farm on The Boys this year. The odds? A whopping 50-to-1 shot at winning the Super Bowl. In money terms, that’s a $10 bet turning into $500 if Dallas somehow pulls off the miracle. For a team that hasn’t sniffed the Lombardi since the mid-’90s, maybe this underdog label isn’t the worst thing. Expectations are lower than ever, and for once, that might actually work in Cowboys Nation’s favor.

Because honestly, pressure hasn’t been their best friend lately. But that doesn’t mean there’s no firepower left in The Lone Star State. With Micah Parsons still playing like a beast, CeeDee Lamb lighting it up, and Dak Prescott fully healthy again, there’s still plenty of talent on this squad. And when Dak’s not sidelined? Well, Dallas won 12 games in three straight seasons before 2024. That’s not a fluke.

Of course, last season was rough. The Cowboys couldn’t get much going on offense, and it showed. Too many games with less than 21 points, and not enough help up front. The pocket kept collapsing, the run game had no rhythm, and everything felt off. That’s why the offensive line has to be stronger, because when that unit clicks, the whole thing flows better. But it’s not just on the players. The coaches have to bring it too. They’ve got talent in that locker room, and it’s time to use it right. In the NFL, the line between falling short and making a playoff push is razor-thin. And more often than not, it starts in the trenches. Dallas has the pieces. A fired-up coach. Young talent. Energy in the building. If this line comes together, there’s no reason fans shouldn’t be dreaming about playoff lights in December and January.

Yeah, the vibes have shifted. Brian Schottenheimer is running the show now, and reportedly, he’s brought in “immaculate vibes.” The best part? He already knows the house. Since 2022, he’s been in the locker room, so he didn’t need a crash course. His message is clicking, and the team’s responding.

Above all, the foundation is already solid. Even under Mike McCarthy, they averaged 10 wins per year. Sure, injuries ruined 2024—Prescott’s hamstring, especially—but this group isn’t folding. With a mix of hungry veterans, fresh energy, and a quarterback on a mission, The Boys might just have something cooking again.