Dakota Johnson Shares Bad News About Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Plan to Release Wedding Photos

The wedding that hooked two generations of fans together is still under wraps. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married on July 3, 2026, but since then fans have been waiting for a glimpse of their special day. But as it turns out, the pictures might never come out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per the Entertainment Weekly (EW) report, Dakota Johnson talked about whether Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would ever release photos from their wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson spoke about it during a BBC Radio 1 interview while promoting her movie Verity. The host, Greg James, asked her if “the photos are gonna ever come out from that wedding?”

To which Johnson straight away replied saying, “No.” She also added that Swift is a “Sneaky girl.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans have been waiting to see what the wedding looked like, especially with the secrecy around the event. Swift and Kelce kept the wedding location secret until the last moment. Guests were first told the date, then that the wedding would be in New York City, and later that it would be in Manhattan. The exact location, Madison Square Garden, was reportedly revealed only around 4 a.m. on the morning of the wedding.

The venue’s windows were covered with heavy drapes. Guests arrived in an enclosed tent. And if that wasn’t enough, they were scanned for recording devices and phones were placed in a locked box. Their reasons made sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

But even then, most expected the pictures to come out sooner or later. The New York Times even reported the same when Vanessa Friedman wrote about Dior and Swift.

“A spokesman for the brand promised all would be revealed — at some point, after Swift herself posts the first pictures on her Instagram. They just weren’t sure when that might be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, a story from the Daily Mail added on to reports. “When she eventually does, it’s not going to be transactional. She’s not going to suddenly release her wedding photos to sell an album or coincide with some big announcement.

Now, based on Johnson’s statements, the pictures may never come out, and it could be based not on the couple’s need for privacy, but on preserving the intimate nature of the event. They wanted it to be meaningful for everyone in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With no phones comes, you know, people not having to be on guard,” Kelce said during the season 5 premiere of his “New Heights” podcast. “It makes everyone be in the moment and be present.”

And the couple was successful in making that happen, as Jason Kelce later revealed. “I haven’t seen any legitimate photos really from the wedding. It’s remarkable… I think, this is obviously an effort by Travis and Taylor to really try and make this as intimate of a moment as possible… They did a great job of, like, finding an area that could be very secure, some place that, you know, they would be able to have this kind of control over it while also feeling intimate and really special.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And even though fans may not get to see what their wedding day was like, Dakota Johnson did give some details on Swift and Kelce’s special day.

“It was so, like, everything she’s ever dreamed of,” Johnson said. “It just felt so completely her.”

Both Johnson and Swift share a solid bond and were recently caught together in Swift’s music video “Patient Zero.” Johnson even talked about her friendship with her and praised her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Taylor and I are really good friends, and we talk a lot about everything. Everything on the planet. A lot of that is true crime. She’s a genius person,” Johnson said.

The couple extends this privacy philosophy beyond their wedding, keeping their entire life private from fans.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are going the extra mile for privacy

Kelce bought the 21,000-square-foot mansion in Bratenahl, Ohio, for $5.35 million in March, a few months before his and Taylor Swift’s July wedding. The home is located along Lake Erie and has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a game room and a theater, making it a large and private property for the couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swift and Kelce are also taking extra steps to keep the home private. According to Page Six, they have installed a warning sound alarm around the property. If someone gets too close to the house, the system can give them a recorded message telling them not to come any closer.

“A neighbor approached the house and got a voice warning about not passing onto the property after getting too close to the house,” a nearby resident shared.

They chose this property for safety purposes, and it gives extra security.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The village is a relatively secluded lakefront [area]. Something may have been set up at that particular home, which is their private estate, but in terms of any additional fencing for the village, I’m not aware of that,” local Realtor Patricia Knight Gary of Howard Hanna told Page Six.

So, looking at all the steps both of them have taken, it’s safe to say that fans might have to wait longer than expected for the pictures, or they might never see them.