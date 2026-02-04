Dallas Cowboys Announce George Pickens News After WR Sends Clear Contract Message

The Dallas Cowboys have shared a special update on wide receiver George Pickens coming straight from California. After his standout performance at the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, the team made sure to give him his flowers with a one-word message.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Cowboys took to X to celebrate Pickens after he became the Offensive MVP of the 2026 Pro Bowl Games.

“Offensive MV(G)P,” they wrote on X, while adding a trophy emoji.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of a long message, they shared his picture and let the big moment speak for itself. On February 3, Pickens led the NFC to a 60-52 victory in the flag football game.

Meanwhile, this comes after the player sent a clear message about his contract situation with Dallas, while expressing a desire to remain with the team. Set to become a free agent this offseason, the Cowboys still hold the option to use the franchise tag. He weighed in on the franchise tag option, saying he’s “willing to do anything.”

“I feel like, if anything, it went up,” Pickens said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “But me personally, my value is just a playmaker-type of guy. I feel like any team or wherever I play — I can be playing in Canada — I just want them to know that I’m definitely a playmaker.”

Pickens finished the 2025 season with 93 catches, 1,429 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. Now, it remains to be seen if both sides can negotiate a long-term deal.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.

ADVERTISEMENT