Dallas Cowboys Announce Stance on Firing More of Brian Schottenheimer’s Staff After Losing Top DC Target

Essentials Inside The Story Matt Eberflus' firing put the entire Cowboys defensive staff on notice

Dallas' search for a new defensive leader already hit a wall after Atlanta shut the door

Familiar hiring patterns are still intact and slimmer options are left

Matt Eberflus’ firing was one of the most anticipated firings after the regular season. Following the Dallas Cowboys’ parting ways with him, the pressure on Brian Schottenheimer’s defensive coaching assistants was mounting. Will they be gone or will they stay? With all the questions being asked, a report from the Cowboys’ official page provided an answer on the situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“First of all, it’s my understanding all the Cowboys defensive coaches are under contract for this coming season and would imagine that will be discussed between head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the new DC,” said Mickey Spagnola of the DallasCowboys.com. “Assistants under contract can’t just break their contracts to make lateral moves unless given permission.”

Eberflus’ defensive coaching team consisted of Aaron Whitecotton (DL coach), Dave Borgonzi (LB coach), Andre Curtis (Safeties coach), and David Overstreet II (CB coach). The team hired all the defensive coaching assistants before the 2025 season, and they remain under contract. However, there’s no certainty of all of them being retained, even though they are under contract. Their performance will be the reason for them staying or leaving.

Imago DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer walking the sideline near the end ofthe fourth quarter during the game between Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions on December 4, 2025 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI /CSM Detroit United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251204_zma_c04_045 Copyright: xAllanxDranbergx

The same thing happened with Eberflus, after he led the team to a 30th-place finish in total defense (allowed 377 YPG) and last place in passing defense (251.5 YPG). The team fired former DC Mike Zimmer and his entire defensive coaching staff after the 2024 season, irrespective of whether they were under contract or not. A 28th-place finish in total defense pushed their firing.

The league is in transition, with 10 head coaches losing their jobs. The assistants are also in a vulnerable state, especially since the former HC might take some of them to new franchises if hired. Despite contracts playing a massive role in deciding the future of these individuals, there is another way around.

“Still, contracts matter, and assistants can’t make lateral moves without the permission of their current employer,” said Tommy Yarrish, following Mickey Spagnola’s take.

It goes both ways. Although under contract, Jerry Jones can fire the defensive assistants. On the other hand, if he were to hire new assistant coaches who are still under contract, the owner of the respective franchises will decide whether they want to let go or keep them. The Cowboys faced a similar kind of situation with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Atlanta Falcons narrowed down the Dallas Cowboys’ DC search

The Dallas Cowboys are extensively searching for a defensive coordinator following Eberflus’ firing. They had a few names shortlisted, with the Cardinals’ DC Jeff Ulbrich topping the list. Hoping the DC might leave Atlanta following HC Raheem Morris’ firing, the franchise even requested permission to speak with Ulbrich. Unfortunately, the Falcons denied the request and announced Ulbrich will stay as the DC.

Kevin Stefanski replaced Morris as the new HC. Watching Ulbrich’s record, he was not going to leave him out of his plans. In 2025, he took the Falcons from the 23rd position to 15th in total defense in his first season. It is not just in Atlanta. Before Arthur Blank hired him, he was the New York Jets‘ DC from 2021 to 2024. In 2020, the Jets allowed 387.6 YPG, and after Ulbrich, it improved to 311.1 YPG within two years.

Ulbrich’s move to Dallas could have shattered the notion that the franchise only hires familiar faces, especially since Schottenheimer did not previously know him. One example of that trend is Al Harris, a former Cowboys player. However, that belief remains intact unless the Cowboys have someone else in mind.

Missing out on Ulbrich could prove costly, as the next potential candidates do not carry résumés as strong as his. Broncos assistant Jim Leonhard, Philadelphia’s Christian Parker, Minnesota’s Daronte Jones, and former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon are among the names who could replace Matt Eberflus. With so much unfolding in Dallas, it remains to be seen who Jerry Jones hires to support Brian Schottenheimer as defensive coordinator.