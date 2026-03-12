Dallas Cowboys Bolster Defense Further as Jerry Jones Reportedly Decides Against Maxx Crosby Trade

Essentials Inside The Story Dallas Cowboys make a surprising defensive move, bringing back a familiar face

Despite strong links to All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby, Dallas moves in a different direction

The Cowboys gamble on new additions like Rashan Gary while hoping the revamped unit finally delivers in 2026

The Dallas Cowboys have not had a postseason appearance for two years now. To make sure that it does not happen for a third year, owner Jerry Jones is trying his best to bring in a team that can go all the way. That said, their defensive strategy for the upcoming season is becoming clearer, and it’s not the one that involved trading for superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby. Instead, owner Jerry Jones has turned to a defensive player who previously played for the Cowboys.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The #Cowboys are bringing back a familiar face,” reported Jane Slater. “DE Tyrus Wheat on a 1 year deal per source. Last year he was with the Lions. He was with the Cowboys for the 2023/2024 seasons.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Detroit Lions did not tender Tyrus Wheat with a contract as an exclusive rights free agent. It opened up the path for the Cowboys to sign him. This will be his second stint in Dallas, after the franchise acquired him after he went undrafted during the 2023 NFL draft. The Mississippi State Bulldogs alumnus appeared in 20 games between 2023 and 2024, while representing the Cowboys. His stats were not that impressive, but he answered whenever the team called.

For the Cowboys, he recorded half a sack, 17 tackles, and one tackle for loss. In August 2025, the Cowboys waived him, and the Detroit Lions claimed him off waivers. In 2025, his stats improved as he added 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Although not on the level of a starter, having him in the squad will bring some relief to the fans, especially after the horrific defensive display last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys finished last in passing defense (251.5 YPG). Many have pointed to the lack of good edge rushers as the reason behind such numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, Jones has already added defensive tackle Rashan Gary and safety Jalen Thompson to the squad to address their defensive issues. Multiple reports claimed the Cowboys were going for Maxx Crosby. However, the franchise decided to walk a different path.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dallas Cowboys won’t be pursuing Maxx Crosby

The Dallas Cowboys were one of the franchises that were heavily linked to trade for Maxx Crosby. Unfortunately, cap space proved to be a major problem for the franchise. Things got worse when other franchises were ready to offer first-round picks for him in trade. Likewise, the Baltimore Ravens did offer the Las Vegas Raiders two first-round picks, but later backed off from the trade. Subsequently, once again, the Cowboys were linked to the All-Pro edge rusher. Unfortunately, the latest reports confirm that Jerry Jones has moved on from him.

“The Dallas Cowboys are not expected to re-engage in Maxx Crosby trade discussions at this time, a high-ranking source tells The Athletic,” The Athletic’s Diana Russini reported via X on March 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 110 games, Crosby has piled up 439 total tackles, 133 tackles for loss, 164 quarterback hits, and 69.5 sacks. While those numbers highlight what the Cowboys’ defense could be missing out on, they won’t be pursuing him. While the exact reason remains undisclosed, fingers are being pointed at the knee injury issue that reportedly made the Ravens back off.

Even last season, Crosby added 10 sacks, 73 tackles, and 28 tackles for loss, which earned him a Pro Bowl selection. Former Super Bowl winner Michael Irvin also suggested that Jones should go after him, even if it cost them a first-round pick. He could have fulfilled the void left by DE Micah Parsons. But all of it is in the past. Instead of the Las Vegas Raiders‘ pass rusher, Jones traded a 2027 fourth-round pick to bring in Rashan Gary from the Packers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gary is not Crosby, but his stats are far from bad. Since being drafted in 2019, he has racked up 271 total tackles, 46 tackles for loss, 111 QB hits, and 46.5 sacks. Last season, the Cowboys ranked 24th in sacks, managing just 35 as a team. Bringing in Gary could be one of the smartest moves Jones has made. First, it did not affect the cap space much, and second, he did not have to give up any first-round picks, something that would have been almost certain if Crosby had landed in Dallas.

Moreover, it could have been a heavy gamble considering Crosby has yet to fully recover. With Christian Parker as the new defensive coordinator, perhaps Rashan Gary will become the defensive pillar the Cowboys so badly need.