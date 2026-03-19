Brandon Aubrey Opens Up About Receiving Hateful DMs; Sends Message to Cowboys Amid Contract Negotiations

Placekicker Brandon Aubrey rejecting the Dallas Cowboys’ historic contract has brought him into a new situation. As a restricted free agent, he is working through contract negotiations with Jerry Jones. Amid looming questions about his future, the 31-year-old recently opened up about the hate messages he has been getting from the football fans.

“Every time we looked at our phone there was 100 DMs or messages saying how selfish and greedy you are that you just take that offer,” said Aubrey on The Dumb Zone podcast. “We didn’t get the offer you think we got so let’s just move on.”

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Aubrey signed a three-year contract with the Cowboys, which expired at the end of the past season. Now, he can remain in Dallas as the restricted tender for a year with a pay of $5.7 million, but he will be an unrestricted free agent from the 2027 season.

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Given the placekicker’s excellent track record over the years, Jerry Jones would like to keep him on a long-term deal. But with no handshake yet, his contract negotiations continue.

After the free agency period began this March, he was reportedly offered a deal close to $7 million a year by the five-time Super Bowl champions, which would make him the most expensive kicker in the league, ahead of Ka’imi Fairbairn of the Houston Texans, who recently landed a $6.5 million yearly deal.

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According to the rumor, Aubrey’s agent, Todd France, has a higher asking price. He is believed to be seeking a deal worth $10 million a year, which would put him $3.5 million ahead of Fairbairn. Despite the report, he bluntly rejected the claim on social media, calling it “fake.”

Amid the circulating rumor that he turned down the most expensive deal for a placekicker, seeking more cash, he is now seeing a surge of hateful messages on his Instagram DMs, which he revealed during the interview. While Aubrey’s contract negotiations remain under scrutiny, he recently sent a clear message to the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones.

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Brandon Aubrey sends a clear message about his future

Brandon Aubrey started his football career in 2023 after being signed by the Dallas Cowboys. Before his switch to football, he was an accomplished soccer player, which greatly contributed to his development as a placekicker in the NFL.

Since they were the first organization to grant him his first shot in the NFL, he appreciates the team. In the same interview, the 31-year-old talked about his stance on staying in Dallas amid the ongoing contract discussion.

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“Just know that I wanna be here in Dallas, and it seems like the Cowboys want me here in Dallas, so something will happen eventually,” added Aubrey.

He has proven to be one of the most consistent kickers from the past three seasons, converting 112 of the 127 field goal attempts at an 88.2% success rate. Moving on from a player of his caliber would be a major setback for Brian Schottenheimer next season.