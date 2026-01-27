Brian Schottenheimer’s Wife Announces Worrying Health Update as Cowboys HC’s Family Face Troubles

Nashville is grappling with one of the most dangerous ice storms in recent years. The deteriorating weather conditions pushed the Cowboys’ head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, to temporarily leave home along with his wife and dogs. While they were on the go, his wife, Gemmi, shared a clip on social media to show just how severe the situation had become.

“Scary stuff trying to get out of our neighborhood,” wrote Gemmi Schottenheimer on her recent Instagram story. “Praise God, we are safe and warm in a hotel.”

Shortly after that update, she shared another video of the brutal storm. The panic lingered for hours after that story. In fact, she shared another post revealing that nearly 200,000 homes across Nashville were without power.

That post also suggested the city hadn’t faced a storm of this magnitude in “generations.” Finally, a moment of comfort came when she reached the hotel room and dropped a picture of her two dogs sitting comfortably on the bed.

“Grateful for hotel life,” she wrote.

The music city has indeed been experiencing heavy snowfall this week, with the temperature dropping to far below 0°F. The city saw about 1.4 inches of snow, and many homes were affected by an electricity outage. The officials advised the residents to stay indoors amid the emergency.

For the record, Brian Schottenheimer has always been deeply devoted to 3Fs.

When he took the reins as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator in 2023, he got a tattoo in Nashville that reads ‘faith, family, football.’ It reflected his dedication to his faith in God, family, and his coaching job.

Speaking of which, Brian Schottenheimer has recently taken a step forward to make some necessary adjustments.

Br ian Schottenheimer’s team eyes a full defensive revamp

After ranking near the bottom in overall defense, the head coach is ready to embrace a reset for his struggling unit. After dismissing former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the Cowboys are putting their faith in Christian Parker. They are handing him full authority to form his own defensive staff.

“Cowboys in the midst of interviews for their defensive staff with a number of candidates at all three levels, per sources,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on X. “Two are former NY Giants DC Shane Bowen and Steelers OLB coach Denzel Martin.”

Additionally, NFL insider Jordan Schultz confirmed that Jerry Jones’ team recently interviewed Martin. The coach has been part of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive unit since 2016, taking on multiple roles. These include the outside linebackers coach, assistant outside linebackers coach, coaching assistant, and scouting assistant. His decade-long, versatile experience makes him a powerful option as Dallas eyes a defensive overhaul.

On the other hand, Bowen is coming off a turbulent stretch with the New York Giants. They fired him after a 34–27 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions in November 2025, only two weeks after sacking head coach Brian Daboll. With Bowen available on the market, the Cowboys get a rare chance to bet on his expertise. Meanwhile, Archer reported on two other names who interviewed with the team.

These are Eagles assistant linebackers coach Ronell Williams and Vikings defensive line coach Marcus Dixon. Williams has previously worked with Dallas’ nickel corners, while Dixon knows Parker from their time together in the Denver Broncos. With the search in full swing, Brian Schottenheimer’s team is leaving no stone unturned to end their long-standing defensive struggles.