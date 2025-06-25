Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Encourage ‘Tough’ Conversations After Pay Raise While Sending Retirement Message

After Netflix’s America’s Sweethearts revealed that Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders were making just $15 an hour and $500 per game—roughly $75,000 a year with multiple side gigs to stay afloat—public backlash hit hard. Season 2 flipped the script. Returning veterans Jada McLean and Armani Latimer stepped up. They led a push for fair pay that ended with a jaw-dropping 400% raise. For the 2025–26 season, cheerleaders will now earn about $75 an hour, and veterans even more. “I was just … kind of felt, like, a relief, like everything had paid off,” said McLean, who retired after five seasons. Latimer added, “We just wanted to take a stand… set an example for the entire NFL.”

And they did—loud and clear. And after setting up the stage perfectly for the future Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders and moving on with their careers, both McLean and Latimer talked about their retirements and their legacy as they sat down with the ‘Girlfriends’ star and former cheerleader Jill Marie Jones, appearing at Netflix’s ‘Strong Black Lead’.

Both the newly retired cheerleaders had a strong message for their admirers and the new cheerleaders when Marie Jones asked them, “You guys are hanging up your uniforms. Hanging up my uniform was kind of like, it was bittersweet. I knew that I was moving on in my life. How does that feel for you? And what do you wanna leave behind? What would you want your legacy to be? “

McLean replied, “I think we’ve just made it our point for the last five years to use our voice to speak up, to have tough conversations. And I hope people that come after us know that they can do it too. That, you know, we did it and we still had great successful careers on this team, and that they can do it too. And I hope, you know, our melanin, we remind them that Black is beautiful, you know.” To which Latimer added, “Your Vulnerability is your biggest strength. All the girls who come behind us that think that their hair has to be perfect. Nothing has to be perfect in order to be on this team. You just have to be authentically you.”

But the story has one more hero to thank for its fruition, and no, it’s not one of the cheerleaders. In actuality, no one could guess that the billionaire owner of the Cowboys, Jerry Jones, is the man behind making this staggering pay raise a reality. And why do we call it a surprise? After all, for years, Jones has been running a circus for running his mouth and putting his fanbase in frustration and subject to social media ire as jokes ran rampant about his meddling in team decisions.

Jerry Jones wins hearts in the Big D

Jerry Jones, often criticized for his decisions in football management, surprised many when he backed the cheerleaders’ 400% pay increase. Previously earning $15–20/hour (around $22,500 per year), the DCC now makes roughly $75/hour, with veterans nearing $100,000 annually. Fans on social media praised the move. One fan commented, “You know what??? They deserve it!”

The director of the squad, Kelli Finglass, called the move a game-changer. He stated, “You guys have moved some mountains this year… it’s been 60‑plus years long overdue.” A veteran cheerleader, Megan McElaney, also chimed in her thoughts, “Our efforts were heard… we ended up getting a 400 % increase, which is… life‑changing.” Echoing a victory that transcends money, it’s about dignity, recognition, and legacy.

The 400% pay raise for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders represents more than a financial boost. It’s a testament to years of dedication, teamwork, and persistent advocacy. With veteran cheerleaders like Jada McLean and Armani Latimer retiring on a high note, standing proud and empowered, and with Jerry Jones receiving rare acclaim, this milestone sets a powerful standard. True change happens when voices come together. Then, the realization of a goal seems easily achievable.