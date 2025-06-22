Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Share 6-Word Message After Forcing Jerry Jones’ Hand

“The cheerleaders are an iconic – a vital – part of what our organization is, the Dallas Cowboys.” With these words, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hyped up the DCC (Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) in an interview. The DCC isn’t just about flashy moves and iconic white boots. They’re a force that’s redefined what it means to be a squad since the team’s inception. From their first steps on the field, they’ve blended precision, style, and hustle, turning heads and setting trends in sports entertainment. But behind the sparkle and routines lies a tight-knit group that’s been grinding together through every challenge. And now that grind has emerged as a powerful message to the world about unity.

The DCC recently went all out with their multi-city tour. Running through Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Midland, and El Paso, their electrifying routines shook the Dallas fandom. They even had live auditions for the first time in the franchise’s history, with the audience favorites getting a shot at final auditions at The Star in Frisco. Just a couple of weeks later, the crew celebrated the blockbuster drop of their Netflix docuseries’ season 2. And in the wake of the series’ success, the DCC has united to shine the spotlight on the whole squad.

In a recent post on the official DCC IG account, the cheerleaders dropped a six-word message, along with hyping up the new season of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. The short “side by side since the start 💘” wasn’t just a regular caption. It was a shoutout to their unbreakable bond that has spanned decades of hard work and grit. And that’s something the whole world can now see in the docuseries. The show pulls back the curtain on their intense auditions, grueling rehearsals, and the real-life stories that fuel their fire. We get to see the sweat and tears behind the glam, and the message perfectly sums up the squad’s vibe: they’re in this together, no matter what. It’s a reminder that these women aren’t just performing, they’re carving out a legacy.

The new season dives even deeper, spotlighting the highs and lows of life as a DCC. From fierce competition to personal struggles, the series doesn’t hold back. It’s this raw, honest look that connects with the viewers and shines a light on the squad’s journey. And with all eyes on them, the cheerleaders’ message of unity feels like a rallying cry, echoing far beyond the football field, straight into the heart of The Star. Cue the music for Thunderstruck, because this season also revealed how the DCC finally flipped the script on Jerry Jones and altered the course of their careers once and for all. (Spoiler alert!)

Jerry Jones’ big move for the DCC

The DCC Unity isn’t just for show. Behind the scenes, their rising profile and public solidarity have shaken up the Cowboys org. Jerry Jones recently faced heat to address long-standing issues surrounding cheerleader pay and workplace culture. After years of whispers and headlines – including a $2.4 million settlement linked to misconduct allegations – the squad finally scored a major win: a reported 400% pay raise.

Back in ‘24 when the first season of the docuseries aired, Jerry Jones’ daughter, Charlotte Jones, found herself on the wrong side of the fandom when she said the cheerleaders “don’t come here for the money.” The cheerleaders were earning $15-20/hour back in 2022. While it was more than any other squad in the league, it wasn’t anywhere close to being enough to make ends meet. Something had to change.

In both seasons of the docuseries, the squad had voiced their concerns about the pay structure in the Cowboys organization. In one particular episode, it was revealed that veterans Armani Latimer and Jada McLean had taken their concerns about pay to the org, but didn’t get the response they were hoping for. But cut to episode 7 of season 2, and it was announced that the DCC squad would now be earning around $75 / hour. As Latimer noted, “We pushed and we got back good results… I get emotional knowing that I was a part of that. I love the fact that I made change for the girls that are coming up behind me, even if I’m not getting a chance to benefit.”

With this fell-swoop, the DCC squad became the highest-paid cheerleading squad in the league heading into the new season. Following this pay bump, they’ve set the bar for the entire league’s cheering squads. More cheerleaders are now coming up to call out the grind they have to face with minimal pay. Together, the DCC has flipped the script on their narrative, and as this ripples across the league, could hikes be on the horizon for all the other franchises?