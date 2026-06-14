Cowboys Coach Explains Why DeMarvion Overshown Can Earn the Green Dot Despite Injury History

Three years into his NFL career, DeMarvion Overshown has already faced a lot of adversity with multiple knee injuries that have plagued him throughout his young career. This does not seem to deter his new Defensive Coordinator, Christian Parker, who seems keen to put more responsibility on his shoulders as the linebacker enters his fourth season in the league.

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“The responsibility we’re putting on D-Mo’s shoulders, we know he’s ready for it to take that next step in his career. Availability has been his biggest hurdle, and he’s done a phenomenal job of taking care of himself. Some of those injuries are out of his control.” Parker said, according to Cowboys reporter Tommy Yarrish. “Whether it’s Mike, Will, Jack, whatever you want to call the position, he’s lined up at linebacker and he is having command, and he’s able to kind of bring all 11 together and control the temperature there.”

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Parker’s comments show that he views Overshown as a veteran who is ready to take the next step and become the quarterback of this defense. The MIKE linebacker usually gets the honor and responsibility of wearing the ‘green dot’, signalling that they’re the ones who receive the play calls from the defensive coordinator and shepherd the defense into the correct alignment. Overshown enters 2026 as the most experienced inside linebacker for the Cowboys, so it’s not a surprise that Parker sees him as a leader of his defense.

“Every great defense has great, steady linebacker players that carry themselves like linebackers, that act like linebackers. He’s finding his voice there, and he’s done a good job of growing in that manner this offseason.” Parker added

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Parker’s mention of availability being Overshown’s biggest concern, unfortunately, continues to be the biggest talking point of his career so far. Overshown missed his entire rookie year in 2023 when he tore his ACL in the preseason. He made a comeback in 2024 and put together a standout campaign, recording 90 combined tackles, 56 solo tackles, and five sacks across 13 games. He clearly showed the team that he’s got the goods to become a franchise linebacker this season. Unfortunately, injury struck again, and Overshown once again tore his ACL in December 2024. The elongated rehab and the recovery for this injury stretched well into the 2025 season, and caused him to play only 6 games last season.

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Despite having played only 19 games for the Cowboys in the three years he has been in Dallas, Parker knows that when fit, there are not many in the league who can outshine Overshown. He is brilliant at communication and can tackle well, which is essential to earn the Green Dot nod. However, what makes him a top choice for it is how he himself knows the importance of next season. Going into the contract year, there is not a lot Overshown has done apart from showing glimpses of his ability to play sideline-to-sideline.

Going by his comments, Parker clearly sees Overshown as a key ingredient, as he builds a new defense for the Cowboys this upcoming season. After having the worst defense in the league last year, Parker knows he needs some form of stability and leadership next season, which is something Overshown can bring.

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And for Overshown himself, this is a role that he’s had his eyes on since he walked into The Star in ’23.

Overshown finally gets the role he has wanted since his rookie year, amidst a personal life milestone

“I’ve been wanting to be MIKE for the longest, since my rookie year,” Overshown said. “I felt like it was going to come to a time where I wore the ‘C’ on my chest and I had the green dot, and now I’ve got it. I’m excited.”

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After all the rehab sessions and days working to get back to the field, Overshown finally has the responsibility that can drive the Cowboys’ team success next season.

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“I expect a lot from me every time I step on the field,” Overshown said. “I’ve got to be CP on the field. I’ve got to be an extension of him on the field. That’s a role that you do it well, you play in one place for a long time. We all know what year this is for me, it’s a contract year, and you give me the green dot, so I’ve got an opportunity to prove myself.”

Overshown also had another reason to celebrate earlier this month when he tied the knot with his long-time partner Alexis. And he looks to now translate that personal success onto his on-field success.

“This offseason, it’s just more special because it’s the next one. I got married, I secured that bag, and now it’s time to go get that Super Bowl ring. I got my wedding ring, now it’s time to get that Super Bowl ring, it’s ring season.”

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Although the injury concern has always been there for him, Overshown is confident about having that taken care of next season.

“I’ve got the best knees in the NFL if you ask me,” Overshown said. “They’re brand new. Technology these days is crazy. I feel great, already starting off as a win being healthy. The fact that I’m healthy going into the season, going into training camp, you can expect a lot from me.”

While injuries might have significantly derailed his career so far, things seem extremely sunny in Overshown’s life at the moment, on and off the field. He’s fully healthy, married, and has been given the task of becoming the leader of the Dallas Cowboys’ defense in 2026. Parker is confident in his ability, and he will be hoping to repay the faith the DC has shown him by anchoring the defense to a complete turnaround.