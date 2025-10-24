Cowboys’ Top Veteran Target Requests for a Trade After Maxx Crosby’s Rejection

America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys, has emerged as one of the most feared offenses in the 2025 NFL season. Especially with their 44-22 win against the Washington Commanders, Dak Prescott and Co. are second in the NFC East. Despite this attacking furor, the defense remains a concern that can be resolved soon with a seasoned veteran requesting a trade in the AFC North.

Yes, despite a missed opportunity with a trade around the Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby falling through. The Dallas Cowboys have emerged as the best landing spot for Cincinnati Bengals‘ Logan Wilson. As per ESPN, the sixth-year linebacker wants a change of scenery, especially with a reduced role over the ongoing season. Jerry Jones could very well bring his Cowboys back to the promised land by acquiring the Bengals’ team captain, who was benched for rookies Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr.

Wilson has established himself as a versatile, three-down defender, with 11 interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and 25 pass deflections. From 2021 to 2024, he recorded four consecutive 100+ tackle seasons, proving his value as a force against the run. Beyond physical play, Wilson has also served as the Bengals’ “green dot” communicator, making key defensive calls in real time. This well-rounded skill set could provide the Cowboys with the defensive balance they’ve been missing under HC Brian Schottenheimer’s high-powered offense.

The NFL Network reported that the Raiders have no interest in either “shopping” Maxx Crosby around or “trading” him. The report also claimed that the four-time Pro defensive end doesn’t want to leave Vegas with the Raiders, considering him “the face of the franchise.” Further, the finances of this deal could have crippled the Cowboys’ future.

Crosby signed a massive three-year, $106.5 million extension in March with a $35 million cap hit in 2026. This would have made it impossible for Dallas to retain star receiver George Pickens, who is expecting a big extension. Hence, Logan Wilson, who has two years remaining on his four-year, $36 million extension from 2023, could be the perfect solution for the Dallas defense, which has looked fickle against the run. In the 2025 season, the Cowboys have allowed 141.3 yards as the 30th-ranked rush defense.

On the offensive side, everything is going well with the Cowboys. The offense has impressed its very own wide receiver.

CeeDee Lamb on the Dallas Cowboys’ 2025 offense

Though the side’s defensive woes have raised alarm bells in the Dallas Cowboys camp, their offense has been impeccable. Schottenheimer has built an attacking juggernaut that WR CeeDee Lamb has described as the best offense in his six-year career. Before 2025, the 2021 Cowboys, with weapons like Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, alongside Lamb, were number one in points scored and yards across the league. That 2021 Dallas side also won the NFC East but failed against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card game.

Lamb, addressing the 2025 offense, said, “This one is the best one I’ve been on, and I’ve been on some great ones,” via the Dallas Cowboys official website. “It’s just the way that we can move around these pieces, these players, and everybody everywhere. We can line up faster than any. It’s tough.”

Numbers back CeeDee’s claims as Dallas leads the NFL in Team Yards per game (390.6). Similarly, they are second in points per game (31.7) behind the Colts. Despite these positives, Lamb understands that there’s a long season ahead. “Again, it’s only Week 7, still got plenty more to go, so much more work to do. We’ve got to better as an offense, there’s some meat on the bone we left out there, and I feel like we can get better,” he continued.

Now with an explosive offense and available desired trade targets, Jerry Jones has a golden opportunity to go all in and bring the city of Dallas its first Lombardi Trophy since 1996.