Dallas Cowboys Cut RB Emari Demercado Before TNF Game vs Bucs

The Dallas Cowboys entered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game with some changes on their roster. To allow an important player to return to the offensive line, the Cowboys have sacrificed depth at running back.

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“RB Emari Demercado and activated G Tyler Smith from Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return,” Dallas Cowboys Public Relations revealed on X. “The club also elevated CB Reddy Steward and S Juanyeh Thomas from the practice squad for tonight’s game against Tampa Bay.”

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The Cowboys’ front office claimed Demercado off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs this August. The Chiefs had signed the RB to a one-year, $1.25 million contract in March this year,

Before the Chiefs, Demercado played three seasons for the Arizona Cardinals. He has played in 40 games, rushed for a total of 819 yards, and scored three rushing touchdowns. He also made 50 receptions for 324 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.

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After coming to Dallas, he played two games (against the Commanders and the Giants) and posted 15 yards for five carries.

Dallas’ rushing attack has mostly been a one-man show, with Javonte Williams being the primary running back. Demercado had also been moved to the inactive list by Dallas for the last two games, as the franchise turned to RB Tyler Goodson.

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When the Cowboys acquired Demercado, head coach Brian Schottenheimer welcomed him with praise.

“Emari is a guy that [offensive coordinator] Klayton [Adams] has some exposure to,” Schottenheimer said about Adams’ familiarity with Demercado from their days in Arizona. “Good veteran, plays special teams, and there’s a lot of things we like about him. So, we’re excited we were awarded him in the claiming system. And as soon as I get done here, we’ll go have some more conversations.”

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Furthermore, during his time in Kansas City, Demercado proved that he could do more than rush with the ball. His pass protection skills impressed Andy Reid in the brief offseason that they had him for.

“I like the pass protection,” the Chiefs’ head coach said. “I like the way when he’s not going to bounce anything or do any of that. He sees it [the hole], and then he lowers it, and he hits it in the run game, and I think that’s important. Pass routes are pretty good.”

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The Cowboys only have Williams and Goodson in their rushing attack now. Depth is a concern, but the team seems to be content with the production they are seeing. Against the Houston Texans last weekend, Williams rushed for 62 yards and scored three touchdowns. Goodson, meanwhile, has slotted in as RB2.

If the Cowboys need help when one of these backs goes down with injury, Israel Abanikanda, who was released to get Goodson and then re-signed in September. could be a game-day elevation when necessary.

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Dallas Cowboys make more roster moves

Demercado’s exit from the roster also made room for Tyler Smith to return from the injured reserve list. The star left guard missed the first four games of the season because he was recovering from surgery to repair a ligament in his thumb.

His 21-day practice window opened on Monday. That gave him only three days to prepare for the battle against the Buccaneers. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan, that “he’s ready to play” at the level we’re used to seeing him.

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Of course, he’s one of the most reliable players that the Cowboys can use as a pass protector for Prescott and a run blocker for Williams.

“I just think it’s a huge success,” Cowboys’ COO Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan. “We were gonna hit on Javonte [Williams] and the success he’s had getting the ball into the end zone, and [Smith] is a big additive to what we do in there. I love T.J. Bass, but we’re talking about a guy who’s an All-Pro. [And] a guy like Tyler Smith is gonna give you that extra second to make [plays downfield].”

Smith was ranked as the 8th-best guard in the league by PFF entering the 2026 season. He set a career high with an 81.1 PFF run-blocking grade last year, allowing just three sacks.

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Additionally, about five days ago, the Cowboys promoted practice squad members cornerback Reddy Steward and safety Juanyeh Thomas to the active roster.

Steward got a chance to play for Dallas against the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans. And with Cobie Durant still out with his hamstring injury, Steward might continue to feature on the active roster for the time being. In the two games that he played, he recorded six tackles.

Of course, releasing Demercado is a harsh reality of NFL roster management. But activating All-Pro Tyler Smith gives Dallas a much-needed trench upgrade. Dallas is officially betting that elite offensive line protection trumps extra backfield depth against Tampa Bay.