Dak Prescott’s Ex-Fiancée & Others Send Congratulations as Late Cowboys DE’s Girlfriend Welcomes Baby

Months after the tragic loss of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, his girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, shared a joyful life update that has opened a new, positive chapter in her life. Mancera announced the birth of the couple’s baby boy, Makahi Kneeland, on Instagram. Makahi was born on June 11th, 2026.

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Mancera shared the announcement with an emotional caption.

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“My favorite gift from you” she wrote

The post featured a heartwarming carousel of images of the newborn and also included a heartbreaking video of Marshawn and Catalina during happier times.

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The post quickly drew hundreds of well-wishes in the comment section, most notably from Sara Ramos, the Cowboys quarterback’s former fiancée.

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“Congratulations babe,” Ramos commented.

The post and the birth itself are an extremely bittersweet moment for Mancera due to the tragic suicide of Marshawn last November at the young age of 24. According to Jordana Comiter of People, Mancera and Kneeland have been together throughout his football journey from his days at Western Michigan University, where they met. Their relationship continued into his early years in the NFL when Kneeland was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

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Mancera was also by Kneeland’s side during some of the most difficult times in his life. Eleven days before the Scouting Combine in 2024, Kneeland tragically lost his mother, Wendy Kneeland, unexpectedly at the young age of 45. Despite the unimaginable circumstances, Kneeland went through with the Combine. Kneeland’s agent Jon Perzley described Mancera as Kneeland’s ‘rock’ during this time. Following his death, Mancera took to Facebook to express her grief.

“my sweet baby, words could never express how broken I feel, you’re my everything,” she wrote. “I’ll love you forever my beautiful angel.”

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Two days after Kneeland’s death, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that Mancera was pregnant with Kneeland’s child in a press conference. The Cowboys later established the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund to help support Mancera and the baby.

Now, with the sun rising on her life again with the birth of her newborn, the flood of congratulatory messages on her Instagram post clearly showed how much love and support there is out there for her.

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The Cowboys community and extended family show love for Catalina and Makahi

Beyond Ramos, several other members of the Cowboys community came forward to express their love for Catalina and Makahi.

Kaylie Forgave, the fiancée of Solomon Thomas, who was Kneeland’s former teammate, came forward with an incredibly emotional message to Mancera.

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“can’t wait to hold him again… what a special gift you have brought into this world & what an amazing mom you will be,” Forgave commented.

Kalani Bagby, partner of Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Booker, wrote, “Congratulations, beautiful!!”

Cowboys linebacker Donavan Ezeiruaku replied to Mancera’s post with the tearful face and prayer emoji.

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Perhaps the most emotional comment came from family member Lexis Mancera.

“my cutie nephew!! your dad would be smiling so big right now,” she wrote.

The comment section on Macerea clearly showed how much she is loved and how much support there will be for her on this journey of motherhood, and also serves as a reminder that Kneeland’s legacy will now live through Makahi.