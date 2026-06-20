“It’s Just Ridiculous”: Cowboys Legend Takes a Shot at Micah Parsons’ Behavior Before Packers Trade

Micah Parsons’ trade to the Green Bay Packers was one of the biggest headlines last season. The Dallas Cowboys were choosing to do away with their best defensive player, who wanted a contract that would reflect his worth. However, both sides had to take this step following a messy breakdown of their relationship. Three-time Super Bowl champion and Cowboys icon Darren Woodson thought that it was the best course of action for Dallas.

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“I think they’ve held on to guys way too long,” Woodson said on the Doin’ Alright podcast. “And when you hold on to those viruses, man, it just continues to compound through the organization. And then you have a culture that’s just loose, and guys are falling asleep during pre-games. … It’s just ridiculous. Or out in the stadium, actually in the stadium, laying down on their back. Like, you just can’t. You can’t do that.”

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While Woodson clearly did not mention anyone by name, there is only one notable player in team history to have been found in such a position: Micah Parsons.

Still in the midst of a drawn-out and turbulent contract negotiation, the star defensive end was seen lying on the medical bed on the sideline during the preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. He was widely criticised for the gesture, which made it seem to some as though he had lost interest in the team, as alluded to by insider Jon Machota at that time.

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Ahead of the game, a visiting fan had asked him to join the Falcons as he was walking into the stadium. Parsons replied with a ‘call me’ gesture.

Soon after the incident, he pushed back on the narrative that he had given up on Dallas. He explained that he was receiving treatment for his back and did not spend much time in the medical bed. Parsons also denied any notions of not wanting to be part of the team.

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“I’d never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives,” he said.

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Wild Card Playoff-San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys, Jan 16, 2022 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with outside linebacker Micah Parsons 11 prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports, 16.01.2022 15:08:53, 17516824, NPStrans, San Francisco 49ers, NFL, Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones, AT&T Stadium, TopPic, Dallas Cowboys PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 17516824

The Cowboys drew a lot of criticism for the way Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers. This was one of the team’s best draft finds in recent years, after all. Parsons had made four straight Pro Bowls with the Cowboys, along with two First Team All-Pro and a Second Team All-Pro honor. He also recorded 52.5 sacks.

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Parsons was taking home a meagre amount at this time, as his rookie contract was worth only $17 million. However, he was not on board with what the Cowboys were offering as an extension. With time, rumors grew about Parsons being looked at more like a problem than an asset to be secured.

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“I’ve heard from way too many people this offseason. I’m talking about at least four different people (have told me) that Micah has worn thin there,” Shan Shariff said on 105.3 The Fan. “I don’t know how much is true and how much it actually hurts (his reputation). I don’t know whether this is the behavior of a typical superstar. I don’t know how damaging it is.

“But all I do know is this — I’ve heard from way too many people that if Micah Parsons was out of there, there would be a decent amount of people inside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco smiling or breathing a sigh of relief.”

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The Cowboys have been on the bad end of this trade, as their defense had no spark last season without the star DE on the roster. However, they might have also avoided a problem that could have festered into something troubling.