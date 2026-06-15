Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Crowns the “Real America’s Team”

Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin was at the star-studded UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House. Organized in honor of America marking its 250th year of independence, the former wide receiver had to be there, being a member of ‘America’s Team.’ But looking at the other guests who also attended the event, Irvin thought that name belonged to someone else.

“I’m walking in with the real America’s Team,” Irvin said in a video on his Instagram story, accompanied by a big group of service members. “I know you see I play for America’s Team, but here’s the real America’s Team. I’m walking into the fight with them right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The service members seemed thrilled to see Irvin’s high praise for them, all sharing laughs at his comment.

Members from all branches of the Armed Forces were invited to attend the event. Per Fox 5 Washinton DC, of the estimated 4,300 total seats, at least 1,200 were reserved for the military. However, those attending had to meet a specific physical criterion: a WHtR mark of 0.55. They also had to meet the fitness requirements of their respective branches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was a display of American pride, with the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps putting on a show, while the U.S. Army Ceremonial Band played with the Zac Brown Band. The Marine Corps’ Silent Drill Platoon offered “ceremonial support,” the US Army Military District of Washington shared on their social media platforms.

Imago Credit: Michael Irvin/@michaelirvin88 via Instagram

Michael Irvin had to be there. He was joined by NFL stars like Maxx Crosby, Taylor Lewan, and Breiden Fehoko.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Irvin had previously bestowed the honor on them in a special show for NFL Network. He got to fly on a Black Hawk from Burbank to Fort Irwin, California. While aboard, he called the armed forces “the real America’s Team.” Irvin also suited up at the base and took an honorary oath as part of their visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Irvin’s love for the military and his calling them “Real America’s Team” is one thing, the title of “America’s Team” itself has a really interesting backstory.

The phrase ‘America’s Team’ goes back to the 70s

In 1978, NFL Films producer Bob Ryan used the phrase to capture the Cowboys’ popularity wherever they travelled that season. The nickname then took a life of its own after iconic CBS announcer Pat Summerall used it to refer to the Cowboys during their first game of the 1979 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s probably one of the most high-profile nicknames for a team in history,” Bob Ryan said to the Associated Press. “Whenever the Cowboys are playing, the nickname comes up again. I’m fine with it really. I love the name.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing of the name was also a point to note. The Cowboys were in the midst of their iconic 20 consecutive winning seasons under Landry. They also had, maybe, the most famous player in the league at that time, in Roger Staubach. America’s Team was an apt name for a team like this. Ironically, longtime Cowboys head coach Tom Landry, who was a World War two veteran, “despised” the name. Per Oliver Connolly, Landry thought it was unfair to the rest of the teams in the league.

But the name was further set in stone during Jerry Jones and Michael Irvin’s run in the 90s, where the Cowboys won three Super Bowls in a span of four seasons, marking a resurgence after hitting a slump.

But as Irvin stated himself, there is no doubt who the real ‘America’s Team’ is. Irvin’s comments come from a place of genuine love and respect for the nation’s true heroes.