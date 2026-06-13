Cowboys Legend’s Son Receives Special Package From Patrick Mahomes

Dez Bryant Jr. just got one of the coolest care packages in recent memory, coming straight from the top. The son of Cowboys legend Dez Bryant, Junior took to Instagram to show off a fresh pair of kicks. And it was sent his way by none other than Patrick Mahomes, the reigning face of the NFL.

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“Thank you, @patrickmahomes. I’m grateful for the package,” Bryant Jr. wrote. “These @theanthonyedwards_ cleats are fire .”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dez Bryant Jr 🏈 (@dezbryantjr) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The cleats are a part of Anthony Edwards’ newly launched signature line with Adidas. Mahomes’ involvement here makes a lot more sense here, given he is an Adidas athlete as well. It means pulling a package like this together likely came down to a few calls at most. And the recipient is no ordinary high schooler either as Bryant Jr. is one of the most coveted wide receiver recruits in the country. As a prospect, he is drawing serious attention on his own merits even without his father’s name attached.

The most obvious explanation for why Mahomes reached out comes down to roots. Both Mahomes and Bryant Sr. are from East Texas. Mahomes was born in Tyler, while Bryant Sr., though born in Galveston, was raised in Lufkin. This puts both of them in almost the same corner of Texas. But their bond appears to be genuine, not just geographical. Bryant Sr. made it clear himself last season, taking to social media to publicly acknowledge his friendship with Mahomes after the Chiefs QB went down with an injury.

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“You are him and will forever be him. I’m proud to say we were born from the same neck of the woods. If I don’t know anything.. I know what the game means to you. Minor setback for a major comeback! This will only make you more confident and stronger than you are today! #BeastTexas rest up! You deserve to relax 15!” Bryant posted on X

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As for Bryant Jr. himself, it’s become abundantly clear that his dad’s football genes have passed on to him in spades. Bryant is amazing, with a standout high school career at Southlake Carroll High School, one of Texas’s high school football powerhouses.

“I can’t wait until the season,” he added in the same Instagram post celebrating his new cleats from Mahomes.

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And with his pedigree, production, and measurements, college football programs are moving aggressively in their pursuit of Bryant Jr.

Bryant Jr already flooded with colligiate offers, including his father’s alma mater

Bryant Jr. has already been flooded with football scholarships from a host of college programs. This includes Texas A&M, SMU, Kentucky, Arkansas State, Texas State, and Sacramento State. This firmly establishes him as one of the most wanted prospects in all of Texas. But the most notable and intriguing offer he’s received yet is from his father’s college, Oklahoma State.

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Bryant Sr. had a standout career with the Oklahoma State Cowboys and was selected as an All-American in 2008. He translated his college success into becoming a 1st round draft pick for the Dallas Cowboys. It would probably mean a lot to him if his son continues his legacy at Oklahoma State.

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A member of the 2028 recruiting class, Bryant Jr is currently listed at 5-foot-10 and roughly 165-175 pounds. His reported testing numbers come to a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, a 4.18 shuttle time, a 9-foot-2 broad jump, and a 28-inch vertical leap. Those measurements, which were done in a Dallas Under Armour Next event, helped in piquing the interest of the college football teams mentioned above.

His college career is still a few years away, so for now, Bryant Jr can celebrate his new gift package from one of the greatest NFL players. But with the way his career is progressing, the young player will have plenty of opportunities to celebrate down the line, too.