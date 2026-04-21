Dallas Cowboys Make $3 Million Announcement After Dak Prescott & Troy Aikman Event

Dak Prescott has always prioritized giving back to the community. He particularly champions cancer research, having lost his own mother to the illness when he was only a sophomore at college. So, when former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman called Prescott to join him in an initiative to help those struggling with cancer, Prescott answered readily. Together, their attendance helped raise a staggering amount of money for struggling families.

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Aikman and Prescott were honorary chairs at the 36th Anniversary of the Children’s Cancer Fund in Dallas last Friday. The event, which was a fashion show featuring celebrities and 18 cancer patients, raised $3 million in funds, which will go to cancer research. The two QBs were also joined by Cowboys players Tony Romo and Roger Staubach. All of them also walked with the adorable models, making it a memorable night for them.

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“I think being the Cowboys quarterback, being an NFL player, puts you in a position to help others,” Aikman said. “There are so many players around the league who give back to their communities, and they take that responsibility seriously.”

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“When Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman call you and tell you they’ve been part of something for 30 years, you’re saying, ‘Hey, sign me up,'” Prescott said. “It’s not about following them — it’s about inspiring the kids, being there for them and their families, and being the neighbor God allows me to be.

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“It’s a beautiful night,” the QB added. “To get out of your shoes for a moment and put yourself into their shoes, and have perspective of what they’re going through, day in and day out, what their family is going through, the stress, the challenge, and the adversity, and tonight just make all of that go away.”

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Like Prescott, Troy Aikman also has a connection with cancer. The former QB was diagnosed with advanced melanoma in 1998, when he was still an active player. Fortunately, it was caught early and was surgically removed. Aikman went on two more seasons with Dallas before retiring. He has been working with the Children’s Cancer Fund for more than 30 years now and is also an advocate for melanoma awareness.

Prescott, in particular, approaches this area with a lot of zeal.

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Dak Prescott helped save the life of an unsuspecting staffer from cancer

The Dallas Cowboys signal-caller’s nonprofit was named after a motto his mother had drilled into his brain while he was growing up. She would say, “Faith, fight, finish.” This message continues to push Dak Prescott forward in his mission to help cancer-affected families. Through his efforts, the QB also helped save the life of a key Dallas staffer.

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Former head coach Mike McCarthy ran cancer screenings as part of the annual physicals for his staff in 2024. He began the practice after attending a charity dinner at Faith Fight Finish. Prescott pitched in for help as a “no-brainer,” knowing very well the importance of early cancer diagnosis. Two weeks later, Cowboys’ VP of Communication, Tad Carper, got the unfortunate call. He had no idea that he had been harboring the disease.

He told Prescott that he “just saved [his] life.” The QB was also the first person he’d broken the news to. Thankfully, it was caught early. Motivated by his own journey and Prescott’s help, Carper has also begun championing early screening of cancer in his own community.

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Being winners of the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Prescott and Aikman know what it is to face adversity and come back up both on and off the field. Their mission to help cancer patients and grow awareness in society is yet another atttribute that makes the two of them such admirable figures in the sport.