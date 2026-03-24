Dallas Cowboys Re-Sign 103-Tackle Defender Amid Reported Rejection From Texans

Essentials Inside The Story Cowboys' defensive room has seen a major gap since Micah Parsons exit in 2025

Cowboys reportedly interested in Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair

Al-Shaair was selected to his first career Pro Bowl for the 2025 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys fans are still waiting for Jerry Jones to go big this offseason in free agency. And while it happens, he has pulled off another offseason move. While not a splashy move, this one was more of a need for Dallas, as it brings much-needed stability for a defense that has seen significant turnover, following Micah Parsons’ departure from Dallas earlier in 2025.

Corey Ballentine, who ‌hit free agency earlier this month, has finally made his way back to the Dallas Cowboys, as reported by Jon Machota of The Athletic on X. Ballentine has logged 103 total tackles in his NFL career so far, and has played in 71 games

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed cornerback Corey Ballentine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Corey Ballentine, who ‌hit free agency earlier this month, has finally made his way back to the Dallas Cowboys. At the time of writing, the details of the new deal haven’t come out. Corey joined the Cowboys’ practice squad in September, 2025. He was then elevated to the active roster in December 2025, a day before their Christmas game against the Washington Commanders that they won 30-23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drafted in 2019 by the New York Giants as a sixth-round pick, Corey has played for multiple franchises. Corey played 13 games for the Giants and started two before his release midseason. In 2021, he played for the New York Jets in a short stint that ended after the team’s week 1 loss against the Panthers. For the rest of the 2021 season, Corey played for the Detroit Lions before moving between the Falcons, Cardinals, and Packers. Ballentine eventually stayed in Green Bay for 2023 and 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, he was in Indianapolis and Green Bay for a short time before flying to Dallas. As for now, Corey’s presence in the Cowboys’ cornerback room is aimed at bringing stability. The CB room is extremely thin after Jerry Jones dismissed Trevon Diggs, even before the 2025 season concluded, due to disciplinary troubles.

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – OCTOBER 27: Green Bay Packers cornerback Corey Ballentine 26 walks the field before a NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 27th, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL. Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 27 Packers at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241027074

Both sides reportedly had multiple issues. However, Diggs’ refusal to fly with the rest of the team after their Christmas game against the Washington Commanders ultimately sealed his exit. Meanwhile, the team had brought ex-Buffalo Bills CB Kair Elam this past season. Despite his seven starts, he couldn’t save his spot and landed on the chopping block after Thanksgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

With that, the team now only houses Shavon Revel, DaRon Bland, Reddy Steward, and Cobie Durant. The group could benefit from additional depth, especially during an injury crisis. So, Ballentine’s arrival is a genius, low-risk move to maintain consistency. Revel will likely take the starting role in 2026, while Corey and Bland provide the necessary support.

The update comes after a source close to the Houston Texans set the record straight on their star player, who could have made a good fit for Jerry Jones’ team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dallas Cowboys received a disappointing offseason update

The Cowboys entered the offseason searching for linebackers to strengthen their defense. However, Jerry Jones has no new names yet, and Kenneth Murray Jr.’s potential exit could worsen the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Dallas not revealing its true intentions on retaining free agent Kenneth Murray Jr., ESPN’s Todd Archer identified Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair as an ideal fit to aid the Cowboys. However, a recent update has dismissed the potential move even before it could become official.

“I say that half-jokingly. But aside from his relationship with Ryans, Al-Shaair is the heart of the defense and a huge reason they were No. 1. The Texans have no plans to part ways with him, even if the Cowboys are interested,” Houston beat reporter Jonathan M. Alexander said. “A potential extension is still on the table.”

If we go by Al-Shaair’s 2025 campaign, the chances of Houston shipping him run very slim. He’s coming off a season campaign that earned him his first Pro Bowl selection and has a supportive relationship with head coach DeMeco Ryans. The two previously worked together in San Francisco before their 2024 reunion in Houston.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Al-Shaair out, the Dallas Cowboys’ deal with Corey Ballentine makes even more sense. Now, fans are waiting to see how Jerry Jones will deal with Murray, although his exit looks like the only possible option if one were to look at his 2025 stat sheet.