Dallas Fumes at Unfocused Dak Prescott as Dez Bryant Shares 3-Word Support Message

Dak Prescott isn’t just the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback anymore. He’s now a part-time golfer, internet personality, and apparently, the latest star to crossover into the viral golf-content world. In a recent video collaboration with the creators at Good Good Golf, Dak showed up not to throw passes, but to swing a driver. The YouTube video titled ‘Good Good vs Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ captured the Cowboys QB in a totally different light. Less pressure, more banter, and a side of Prescott rarely seen outside a post-game podium or huddle.

An Instagram clip from the shoot captured the vibe even better. Dressed in black shorts, fresh white sneakers, and a patterned shirt, Prescott looked more like a country club regular than a quarterback gearing up for the season. The caption read, “We can’t believe @_4dak did this,” and fans jumped in with applause. The image of Dak mid-swing, eyes down the fairway, posture clean, could pass for a Nike ad. But this wasn’t branding. It was just Dak being Dak. Authentic, fun, and surprisingly smooth.

But some fans seemed a little upset that he was taking the time out for all these activities when he should be focused on the drill. One criticism has followed the NFL’s highest-paid throughout his career. He has been great in the regular season, but come playoff time, that ceiling drops. He’s 2–5 in seven postseason games, with a passer rating dipping to 91.8, noticeably lower than his regular-season mark. ESPN’s Kimberly Martin emphasized on Get Up that Prescott, now the NFL’s highest-paid QB at $60 million AAV, “has to show he is worth that money,” by proving postseason mettle.

LeSean McCoy, a former Super Bowl champ, issued a stark warning, “If Dak Prescott has a postseason like he’s always had … Dak, find a realtor, because Joe Milton can play,” referencing the Cowboys’ backup QB. This chorus of criticism has influenced front office moves, too. New head coach Brian Schottenheimer referred to Prescott’s situation as “developmental,” even after nine seasons.

So here’s the essence. Dak’s regular-season stats and contract earn him respect. But playoff success is the ultimate barometer, and right now, he’s got more questions than answers. Yet his friends and ex-teammates believe in him.

Dak Prescott receives message of support

Dez Bryant had already played 6 seasons in the league when the franchise drafted the quarterback. So, when Bryant saw his ex-teammate having a good round of golf, he felt happy and commented, a 3-word message, “That’s crazy 4 😂” The mutual love and admiration are not new.

Back in February this year, he claimed that the Cowboys QB should take more ownership. Bryant publicly challenged Prescott’s leadership approach, arguing that politeness might be part of the problem. “The day he start doing that 4 will have a chance at winning the Super Bowl. I’ll love to see it. F— all of that high road shit,” Bryant tweeted, urging Prescott to be more vocal, more confrontational, more commanding.

In 2023, Dez also showed a softer side in his support for Prescott’s character. After Dak opened up during a long-form interview with Graham Bensinger, talking about mental health, family, and leadership, Bryant tweeted a clip, saying, “I’m glad Dak said I was easy to communicate with…he didn’t lie in this interview and that’s why I’ll always have his back”. That wasn’t just nostalgia. It was respect for Prescott’s growth, and a signal that Dez believes in him, even if he wants more fire.

It’s classic Cowboys drama, laced with heart, history, and a plea for something more. Dez isn’t dragging Dak. He’s daring him to step further into greatness. And as far as Cowboys fans are concerned, that challenge might be exactly what the locker room and the quarterback need right now.