Dan Campbell Confirms Stance on Brian Branch’s Suspension After NFL Punished Lions Safety

Detroit Lions‘ safety Brian Branch was suspended for one game by the NFL for hitting Kansas City Chiefs‘ wideout Juju Smith-Schuster in the face this past Sunday. And while Branch has appealed the suspension, Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell is not exactly pinning his hopes on it as he prepares for the Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“If it happens, that’s a bonus,” Campbell said, per Lions reporter Eric Woodyard. “Right now, I’m assuming he’s out and he’s not gonna win it.”

Branch’s appeal will be heard by a hearing officer appointed by both the NFL Players Association and the NFL either today or Wednesday. However, considering how far the safety went during the scuffle, Campbell’s lack of optimism is hardly surprising.

After Branch struck Smith-Schuster, the WR got up and went after him. And while Chiefs’ running back Isiah Pacheco tried to intervene, Branch still managed to rip off Smith Schuster’s helmet.

The safety claimed that his actions, which he later referred to as “childish,” were made in response to the illegal blindside block by the WR, which wasn’t flagged during the game.

“Your aggressive, non-football act was entirely unwarranted, posed a serious risk of injury, and clearly violated the standards of conduct and sportsmanship expected of NFL players,” NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote in his letter to the safety. “Your conduct reflected poorly on the NFL and has no place in our game.”

If Branch loses his appeal, he will still be eligible to join the active roster the day after the Buccaneers game.

However, the 23-year-old’s unavailability on Monday will be a big blow for the team, as they are already thin on the secondary due to multiple injuries. Cornerback D.J. Reed is on IR because of a hamstring injury, and Campbell confirmed that cornerbacks Terrion Arnold (shoulder) and Avonte Maddox (hamstring) will also not play on Monday. Meanwhile, safety Kerby Joseph has also been dealing with a knee injury.

Although Campbell might adjust his strategy after Branch’s incident, he has been quite vocal about the safety’s actions.

Campbell’s statements about Brian Branch have been quite clear

After the incident, Campbell made it clear that what Branch did was not acceptable.

“I love Brian Branch, but what he did is inexcusable, and it’s not going to be accepted here,” Campbell said. “It’s not what we do, it’s not what we’re about.”

Despite his blunt assessment, however, Campbell expressed that he is certain that it will be a learning moment for the safety.

“He’ll learn from it,” Campbell said via Ben Raven of MLive. “This was one instance of something that happens; it doesn’t matter what led to it… You can’t take out your aggression on somebody else. Can’t cross that line. He’s an outstanding young man. He’s got a great heart.”

Outstanding or not, one thing is certain: there’s no room for fist fights in the NFL.