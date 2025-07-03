Dan Campbell Gets Unexpected Relief As 26YO Linebacker Becomes Silver Line in Lions Camp

The Detroit Lions kept their crown intact in the NFC for the past two seasons. Back in 2023, the team made an appearance in the NFC Championship Game. Last season was a blockbuster, ending with 15 wins and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, the best in franchise history. However, this sweet run, which extended to the playoffs, was cut short after their defense fell against the Commanders. Soon after, the team underwent a massive transformation.

Both the offensive and defensive coordinators of the Lions left the team for head coaching jobs. John Morton and Kelvin Sheppard have replaced them. But it all boils down to whether the team can maintain the same level of play this season. Not to mention, the Lions are still sore from their struggles with injuries, and the roster needed some new talent to bring more energy.

Now, the Lions and head coach Dan Campbell might find some peace knowing that one of their newest arrivals possesses the potential to do so, as Sports Talk Detroit claimed. Touching upon the new stars joining the roster and the veterans, the host named Grant Stuard as the solution. He believes that Stuard can contribute much more to the team than expected. He explained that the star’s performance alongside two elite linebackers, Derrick Barnes and Jack Campbell, can help the Lions keep their foot on the pedal.

“(Alex) Anzalone is too don’t get me wrong, but Stuard actually could have a big impact on this defense early on this year. They could or he could. He absolutely could,” he explained of the Mr. Irrelevant from 2021.

After Stuard’s three-year stint with Indianapolis, he signed a deal with the Lions. Apart from the defense sides, he has mostly played on special teams, with 1,266 career snaps, including 342 snaps last season alone. Since getting into the team, he has consistently proved himself. When asked about his aims for the team, he said, “I would say tenacity. Tenacity and motor. Motor City, where better to have that at, you know what I’m saying? So yeah, I think that’s what they can expect for sure, and that’s what I’m going to try to continue to improve on every day,” he said.

via Imago Syndication: Detroit Free Press Lions coach Dan Campbell shakes hands with mascot Roary before a preseason game against the Giants at Ford Field on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJunfuxHanx 21188024

While the Lions rejoice in their decision to select Stuard, the team might also be looking at other options for better chances.

Are the Lions eyeing T.J. Watt?

No, T.J. Watt isn’t quite on the Lions’ radar right now. But it could be an idea worth considering for the Lions. Given the team’s current situation, CBS Sports speculated that the team could benefit from trading for Watt. Why? Here’s a closer look at the roster. The Lions have Aidan Hutchinson, who is one of the best young pass rushers in the league.

He is elite. 150+ tackles. 18.5 sacks in just three seasons. However, as mentioned before, injuries remain a big issue for the team. His leg injury last season impacted his performance. To help the team, the franchise brought in 3x Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith. However, the Lions released Smith after just 8 games and 12 tackles. That was right before free agency kicked off in March this year.

While Hutchinson may have improved, the team is still looking for a pass rusher to step up. And Watt, who has issues with his current deal with the Steelers, might be the solution. “TJ Watt is worth a 1st round pick and a day 2 pick in a trade (probably more 3rd round than 2nd round pick),” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said.

Now, with $40 million in cap space, the Detroit Lions might have been able to bring a Lions star, Watt. As trade rumors swirl, the Lions make one of the best choices to land the star, and they have all the reasons to!