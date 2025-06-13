Dan Campbell Receives Dream Trey Hendrickson Scenario Amid Aidan Hutchinson Injury

Let’s be real, the Trey Hendrickson situation with the Bengals isn’t getting any better. At this point, the Bengals seem to be ready to trade him rather than offer him an extension. Despite being 30, Hendrickson is still very much at his prime. We still haven’t seen a lot of trade offers come up for him. While there were rumors about the Eagles snatching him up, ESPN’s Adam Schefter denied those vehemently, and since then, we haven’t heard a lot until recently.

While the teams themselves haven’t really put up an offer, speculations are in the air on where Hendrickson might go. After all, he has been spectacular in recent seasons. In 2023 and 2024, he put up similar figures by making 43 and 46 tackles, respectively. He also had 17.5 sacks in both seasons, which is evidence enough to prove that he is not someone who can be ignored. However, one likely team for Trey has been recognised, and it’s not just pundits but even ESPN’s Ben Solak who approves of the team. He even made an ideal trade package for the player from the Bengals to the team. The team? Detroit Lions.

Even former wide receiver Calvin Johnson seems to think that the Detroit Lions will be the logical option. He dropped his thought while speaking with Kay Adams on Up & Adams. According to Calvin, Detroit will benefit heavily from getting Hendrickson because then they would use him and Aidan Hutchkinson in the defense. Making their defense the most dominant. On being asked if he would love seeing that happen, he said, “Man, I would love that. See Hayden and Henderson’s crosses crossing each other. That’s that’s, that’s pretty scary. That would be pretty, that would be awesome. That would be a dominant move.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Detroit already has a dominant defense. It has gone to the playoffs the last two seasons, primarily because of the defense. An addition to their defense in the form of Trey Hendrickson, along with Aidan Hutchinson, will be like unleashing hell on the opposition. Detroit can use this opportunity to build a defense so dominating that it pushes them to the Super Bowl. And hopefully break the ‘Curse of Bobby Layne’, which he famously gave the team after they traded him unceremoniously to the Steelers, through a mere phone call. Even after he had helped the Lions to win three NFL championships.

The only worry that many have is the finances involved. Even Calvin, while talking about the money part of it, said, “I don’t know if we can afford it. But hey, that would be a great move.” However, it seems that if the Lions do end up going for it, they might just afford it. As per reports, the Detroit Lions have nearly $40 million in cap space, which should be more than enough if they decide to bring in the DE.

This would really be a dream defensive team for Dan Campbell if the Lions actually do go for it. And with Aidan Hutchinson coming back after nearly seven months, after he suffered a broken fibula and tibia last season. Things look bright for the Detroit Lions. However, a recent development seems to be like a grey cloud covering up the sun.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lions star makes huge surgery announcement

As players started gathering for the mandatory minicamp, something felt missing, and then everyone realized who the puzzle’s missing piece was. Amon-Ra St Brown’s not here. And understandably so. After all, it’s this guy who keeps hyping everyone else, and his absence made it known. But this absence has confused some and caused them to ask: Where is Amon-Ra St Brown?

Turns out Amon-Ra had a knee surgery post the 2024 season, and no, it’s nothing to worry about. According to him, it was “just to clean some stuff up,” and should not take long to rehab from. While he hasn’t given any reason for the surgery, stressing that it was a usual cleanup, he has already been rehabbing from it. “So been rehabbing that, but I should be good to go,” he said. The fact that he will be okay soon is a great relief. Especially for the fans and the management.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While he did miss the OTAs because of the surgery, if reports are true, he will be available for the 2025 season. However, it is expected that he will miss the entirety of the mandatory minicamp as a result. But the good thing is that he will make himself available for the training camp in July.