Dan Campbell’s Wife Announces His New Role During Offseason as Lions Lose 7-Year Veteran to Retirement

The Detroit Lions are going through the OTA drills with a drive that all the franchises share right about now. Get the playbooks understood inside out. And throw everything you’ve got on the field to gear up for the new season. But away from all the reps and drills, HC Dan Campbell has been quietly nurturing another journey. One that distinguishes him from his no-nonsense approach to football. And his wife, Holly Campbell, is fully committed to supporting him in this endeavor.

Dan Campbell has recently said, “Football never stops in your head. – So finding something real and away from the noise is vital.” And he’s found that ‘something real’ as he has taken to gardening this offseason. Digging up the backyard, creating a raised garden, and working with his hands – that’s what fuels the coach during his downtime. And Holly Campbell is supporting her husband through his latest endeavor. She even posted a reel recently that showed Dan walking among the soil beds as he introduced everybody to his squash plants. And now, there’s even more stuff coming to the garden.

And now, Holly Campbell has shared another Instagram story, featuring a glimpse into how she’s supporting Dan Campbell’s passion. She uploaded a screenshot of her latest Amazon purchase. However, it wasn’t a typical purchase. She’d ordered two scarecrow decoys in the shape of owls. Most likely for the squash garden, which seems to be attracting pests at this point. Holly captioned the story with a hilarious, “Just being the best farmer’s wife I can be. 😂🦉” Clearly, ‘farmer’ Dan has taken his role very seriously, and Holly is excited to help him however she can.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But, as HC Dan Campbell enjoys this quiet time building his garden, there’s another update. And this time, it’s straight from Allen Park, where the Lions are left with a big hole in their roster. A seven-year veteran walked away from the team and decided to hang up his cleats. It’s something the coach will need to address very soon.

A veteran retires from Dan Campbell’s Lions

Four-time pro-bowler, the first-round pick from way back in 2018, Frank Ragnow’s retirement comes as a shockwave across the league. Throughout his seven seasons with the team, this is the guy who was the Lions’ starter for 4 playoffs and a total of 96 regular-season matches. Ragnow dropped the announcement on his official IG page with a picture of him running out of the tunnel from one of his matches. In the post, Ragnow wrote, “These past couple of months have been very trying as I’ve come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I’m officially retiring from the NFL.” But why now?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Frank Ragnow further wrote, “I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good but I’m not and it’s time to prioritize my health and my families future. I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t. I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life.” Throughout the seven seasons, Ragnow’s career has been marked with multiple injuries. As per reports, he has dealt with a fractured throat, injuries to his foot, and knee. He even suffered through a partially torn pec last season. Gaining 4 Pro Bowls through all these injuries is not a small feat. However, with that under his belt, he will take a closer look at his health and spend time with his family.

Frank Ragnow has also honored his time with the Lions and shared his gratitude in his goodbye. He wrote, “The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process and I can’t emphasize this enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor getting to battle for you all.” As Frank Ragnow’s gridiron battle ends and he hangs up his cleats, the Lions are faced with a question. Who will take his place with the new season just a few months away?