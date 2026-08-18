Dan Orlovsky Labeled “The Biggest Joke” for Glazing Pat McAfee’s “Horrible” Debut Album

Praising something the audience is already tearing apart can totally turn the spotlight back on you. That is exactly what happened to ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky after he reacted to Pat McAfee’s first full-length album, which became a story in itself.

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Dan Orlovsky’s optimistic reaction on X to NFL insider Pat McAfee’s “The Diary of a Polarizing Figure,” a 14-track project, received sharply mixed reactions. McAfee’s album has country and rap, which runs roughly 42 minutes, but instead of the music dominating the conversation, Orlovsky’s appreciation became a flashpoint.

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“You can’t do the double good… He became the biggest joke of the whole thing… I don’t know if he knows it, but that will follow him forever,” said Dave Portnoy on the Wake Up Barstool show. “Dan “Good Good” Orlovsky, that’s his new nickname. Just a shocking tweet.”

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Portnoy’s comments criticized the disconnection between Orlovsky’s reaction and the overwhelming negative response from many listeners.

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Tagging McAfee on X, Orlovsky wrote, “The album is legit good good.”

The album itself has become one of McAfee’s most controversial projects, with critics attacking its lyrics, vocals, and overall execution.

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“Pat doesn’t have a great voice, and the exaggerated accent is very cringey. Lyrically, this was a repetitive vanity project. And I’m not even trying to knock Pat for liking attention — everyone likes attention. We all have hubris. That’s perfectly okay to admit. But it also wouldn’t have made the album sound any better,” wrote reviewer Jarrett Bailey of SB Nation.

That contrast made Orlovsky’s endorsement particularly interesting. Analysts build their reputations by offering strong opinions, and Orlovsky has carved out his role by breaking down quarterbacks and football strategy. When he steps outside that lane and makes a bold judgment on music, the audience is naturally going to judge that opinion just as aggressively.

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The timing also matters. McAfee and Orlovsky already have a professional relationship, with the former NFL quarterback regularly appearing on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss football. ESPN’s podcast archive and show transcripts document Orlovsky as a recurring guest on McAfee’s show.

Supporters can argue that Orlovsky was being honest about the music he enjoyed, while critics can interpret the appreciation as another example of sports-media personalities protecting or promoting one another.

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Meanwhile, McAfee has embraced the controversy around the album. The album was likely to generate divided reactions because it was a response to years of criticism, headlines, and narratives about him. The mixed response has arguably made the release more difficult to ignore.

Orlovsky’s “good good” moment may have become bigger than the album itself. However, when one opinion goes viral, the person delivering it can become part of the entertainment. And for him, that may be the most uncomfortable part of the entire album rollout.