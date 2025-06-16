Dan Quinn Has Already Decided To Holdout Terry McLaurin’s Fate Amid Trade Report Per Commanders Insider

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin chose to sit out Phase 3 of the team’s offseason program, which included the mandatory minicamp. He decided to do so as he continues to work out a new contract extension. While it’s easy for fans and media to sound the alarm whenever negotiations stall, this situation feels different. Make no mistake, Terry McLaurin isn’t going anywhere. So why is this situation different? Because Terry isn’t just any wide receiver—he’s Washington’s top weapon and easily one of the NFL’s top ten at his position. He’s fresh off a contract year and plays a crucial role in helping young quarterback Jayden Daniels grow into a franchise leader. But it goes deeper than stats or playbooks.

McLaurin represents far more to the Commanders than most receivers do to their teams. He has been the steady presence through years of instability, consistently producing without ever making a fuss or demanding the spotlight. He’s the heartbeat of the locker room—a respected leader, admired by teammates, coaches, and fans alike. And most importantly? McLaurin wants to stay. He is the Commander’s identity, and both sides know it. So why hasn’t a deal been finalized yet?

Contract talks can be complicated, even when both sides want the same outcome. In McLaurin’s case, age is likely one of the sticking points. Rick Snider of Washington recently took to his X account to give the details of the ongoing situation. During the video, he said, “Washington Commanders are off for a little while, but you know we always talk about him. So, I thought I would kind of bring things up to date about Terry McLaren’s contract, because I see so much disinformation on the internet. Okay. Technically, he is not a holdout. He was during mini camp, but that’s over. He will get fined. We move on. Will he report on time? We’ll see”

Washington then pointed out that McLaurin still has one year left on his contract, and now is the right time to finalize the deal. The primary reason is that once the contract expires, he will become a free agent, which will result in significantly higher costs. Talking about his age, Washington further added, “But they have a little bit of concern. I think that Terry’s turning 30 soon, and that’s kind of like a magical number when receivers start to down go their career.”

Also, at this stage of his career, McLaurin would need some security, especially if he gets injured in his last season. Washington is confident that the signing will definitely happen. But how much is the right price tag for Terry McLaurin at the moment?

What’s the ‘right’ price tag for Terry McLaurin in the current market

It’s 2025, and Terry McLaurin is back at the negotiating table, looking at a base salary of $15.5 million, while his new teammate, Deebo Samuel, is pulling in more per year.

Five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. A career-best 13 touchdowns in 2024. And now, for the first time, he’s got a true franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels. That connection? Pure electricity. Daniels looks like the future in Washington, but while his career is just getting started, McLaurin’s current deal is nearing its end—and that needs to change.

So, what’s a fair price tag for a receiver who’s been this consistent, this durable, and carried so much of the load with so little help for years? He’s not landing Ja’Marr Chase numbers—$161 million over four years is reserved for generational talents who reset the market. But something like DK Metcalf’s latest deal? That feels just right. Metcalf signed a four-year, $132 million extension with the Steelers, averaging $32.9 million per year. For someone like McLaurin—who’s matched elite production without elite circumstances—that’s the kind of number that makes sense. Sure, Metcalf has youth on his side—he’s two years younger—but McLaurin actually outperformed him last season. Age matters, no doubt. But when it comes to production, they’re running stride for stride.

A three-year extension worth $94.5 million would put McLaurin at $31.5 million per year—just a tick below Metcalf and A.J. Brown. And here’s the crucial part: this might be McLaurin’s final shot at a major payday. He’s 29, in peak shape, and coming off a career year. The moment is now. After years of elevating average quarterback play and carrying the offense on his shoulders, McLaurin deserves more than praise—he deserves a contract that starts with a three.

