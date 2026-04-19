“Danger”: Cowboys Legend Jimmy Johnson Warns Jets Not to Waste Their Draft Goldmine

After trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams to the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys, respectively, the New York Jets were able to retain three first-round picks and a second-rounder to focus on their rebuild. However, with this wealth of draft picks comes a responsibility, and Cowboys legend Jimmy Johnson wants the Jets to keep that in mind.

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“If they use the picks wisely, this could give them a foundation for years to come,” Johnson told ESPN‘s Rich Cimini. “The key is not getting the picks. The key is picking the right players. It’s like the old saying: Money coming from gambling easily disappears. Money from hard work continually grows. So you can’t be risky with those picks just because you’ve got extra.”

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Jimmy Johnson comes in with firsthand experience around these matters. Back when the Dallas Cowboys appointed Johnson as their general manager and head coach, he made a dynasty out of the infamous Herschel Walker trade. Just in exchange for their running back, Walker, and a few draft picks, the Cowboys procured three 1st-rounders (1990, 1991, 1992), three 2nd-rounders (1990, 1991, 1992), a 3rd-rounder (1992), and a 6th-rounder (1990).

The likes of Emmitt Smith, Russell Maryland, Kevin Smith, and Darren Woodson were some of the players that the team drafted because of the Herschel Walker trade. They also played key roles in the Cowboys’ three Super Bowl triumphs in the 90s.

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Imago NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 08: Jimmy Johnson talks into a microphone during a broadcast of Fox NFL, American Football Herren, USA Sunday on Bourbon Street ahead of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on February 8, 2025, in New Orleans, LA. Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LIX EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250208008

Considering that, Johnson seems quite well aware of the ways to handle a goldmine of draft selections. Hence, the Cowboys legend believes having so many picks can be a “danger” if not handled carefully.

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Take the Miami Dolphins, for example. They had a total of nine first and second-round picks for the 2020 and 2021 NFL Draft. While they picked out their best choices, the results failed to impress.

To that end, the Dolphins have failed to win any championships and have struggled to translate regular-season success into playoff victories. This eventually backs what Johnson wants to convey to the Jets. The quality of picks is more important than the number of picks. And as it seems, the Jets have a few promising names to pick.

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The Jets target two names for the No. 2 pick

The 2026 NFL Draft will go down in Pittsburgh from April 23 to 25. The New York Jets own picks Nos. 2, 16, 33, and 44 in the opening two rounds. With that comes the pressure to select the best available players. Fernando Mendoza is widely regarded as the top prospect and is expected to be drafted first overall. However, no other quarterbacks are anticipated to be selected in the top 15 picks.

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Consequently, the Jets, holding the No. 2 pick, may choose to strengthen their roster by selecting an outstanding defensive player. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Texas Tech’s David Bailey and Ohio State’s Arvell Reese are likely the primary candidates for this pick.

“Bailey is the surest one, but Arvell is gonna be a star,” one defensive coordinator told Jones. “Arvell needs some time, and the Jets need someone right now.”

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In 2025, Reese recorded 69 tackles, 10 TFL, and 6.5 sacks over 14 games for Ohio State. Meanwhile, Bailey registered 14.5 sacks (tied for most in FBS), 19.5 TFL, and 3 forced fumbles. Additionally, Bailey is a pure pass rusher, while Reese is widely expected to be an edge rusher in the NFL.

Considering Jets’ coach Aaron Glenn’s defensive expertise background, all eyes would be on who they select as their No.2 pick. Also, with the right choices, it will be interesting to see how the Jets rise back up from the 3-14 record in the 2025 season.