Daniel Jones’ Agent Shares 41-Page ‘Absurd’ Contract Extension With Giants Amid $22.2M Hit in 2025

“You’re paying the guy $40 million. It’s not to hand the ball off to a $12 million back.” The decision echoed through the corridors of MetLife Stadium like a thunderclap: Daniel Jones first, Saquon Barkley second. In early 2023, Giants GM Joe Schoen faced the franchise-defining choice – secure the dynamic running back who carried the offense or bet the future on the enigmatic quarterback. Schoen’s verdict, delivered to fans via Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants, was brutally clear.

The Giants prioritized Jones, inking him to a 4-year, $160 million deal laden with $92 million guaranteed. Barkley? He got the franchise tag, a temporary band-aid before the move to Philadelphia, where he’d hoist the Lombardi in his first year. That sequence, a gut punch to fans and players alike – Kayvon Thibodeaux lamented Barkley generating “30% of our explosive plays” – set the stage for one of the NFL’s most fascinating, and ultimately costly, contract tales.

The architect of that Jones deal, AJ Stevens of Athletes First, recently pulled back the curtain on the ‘absurd’ process that sealed Big Blue’s fate. Picture Stevens, mid-swing on a serene Saturday golf course. His phone rings. It’s CEO Brian Murphy: “Hey. I have this master plan. We’re gonna send a proposal to the Giants on Monday.” What followed was a 72-hour marathon of research and rhetoric. Stevens crafted what Giants officials would later dub the ’42-page manifesto’ – an epic tome tracing quarterback valuations back years.

Imagine Giants executives settling in, expecting a standard offer sheet, only to find themselves wading through decades of QB market analysis, salary cap evolution, and positional value arguments—a doctoral thesis in football economics. The actual numbers? Buried like treasure on page 42. “You had to read through 41 pages to actually see our first proposal to the Giants.” Stevens chuckled at the memory. “It was absurd at the time. Looking back, it’s still absurd.”

Yet, that “absurd” deep dive worked like a last-second play drawn in the dirt. It culminated in a “buzzer beater deal where there were seconds left before the deadline.” The Giants committed. $92 million guaranteed. For a moment, Danny Dimes was their unquestioned franchise quarterback, fresh off a 2022 season where he’d silenced doubters with a franchise QB rushing record (708 yards) and their first playoff win in over a decade. Stevens cemented his rep as an agent who doesn’t just negotiate; he builds fortresses of data to storm the castle walls.

“I think the quarterbacks are always memorable because the position and the aura that comes with doing a quarterback deal… The one that might be the most memorable for me, though, because of the way that Brian Murphy, our CEO, pushed us at the beginning of it is Daniel Jones. It inevitably got us to the point where we did a buzzer-beater deal where there were seconds left before the deadline when we got his contract done. That one was super memorable for me,” Stevens beamed.

Inside the Giants’ war room, the tension was palpable. Co-owner John Mara admitted, “I’m still happy we gave him that contract because I thought he played really well for us in 2022… Let’s give him a chance.” Yet, he acknowledged the internal friction over letting Barkley walk: “No, I wasn’t crazy about it at the time. I didn’t want to lose [Barkley]. But I understand what their philosophy was… Every year there is going to be a personnel decision I’m not 100% in favor of… you let the general manager and coach … make the decisions. And then bitch about it later.” Schoen publicly maintained neutrality at the 2023 Combine – “I would love to have them both back… There’s not priority on one or the other” – but his actions screamed otherwise.

The contract’s structure screamed “prove-it”: heavily front-loaded guarantees but escape hatches later. It backfired spectacularly. Jones regressed, injuries mounted, and by 2024, he was benched and cut. The financial fallout is staggering: a $47.1 million dead-cap hit this year and a lingering $22.2 million phantom charge for 2025 – the cost of reading 41 pages before seeing the number.

Meanwhile, Jones seeks redemption in Indianapolis. Signed by the Colts to a modest 1-year, $14 million deal, he’s taking first-team reps while Anthony Richardson heals. Shane Steichen praises his “grasp of the playbook, leadership, and intelligence.” It’s a chance to rewrite his story far from the shadow of that Giants contract and the ghost of Barkley celebrating in Eagles green.

Haunted by the Jones past: Giants’ cap nightmare unfolds

The Giants‘ castle is haunted by the ghost of that very contract. The bold bet on Jones soured faster than stadium nachos left in the sun. Performance dipped. Injuries bit. By mid-2024, Jones was benched, then cut loose. The financial hangover, however, is a doozy worthy of a John Madden telestrator breakdown in red marker. Releasing Jones left behind a dead-cap apocalypse:

2024: $47.1 M hit (Ouch. Like taking a Lawrence Taylor blindside blitz on the salary cap).

(Ouch. Like taking a blindside blitz on the salary cap). 2025: $22.2 M hit (Still significant—that’s a starting-caliber player or two vaporized from the ledger).

Sure, cutting him freed up $19.4 M in cap space for 2025, offering a flicker of relief next year. But right now? That $22.2 M dead hit for 2025 is the equivalent of paying premium dollars for a luxury box… only to find your seat is actually in the parking lot. It’s money literally vanishing into the MetLife Stadium ether, a stark reminder of how quickly ‘franchise QB’ dreams can turn into costly cap casualties. Think of it as the NFL’s version of buying a supercar that immediately needs a new transmission—the initial sticker shock is brutal, but the long-term repair bills sting just as much.

While the Giants navigate this self-inflicted cap hell with new quarterback Russell Wilson steering the ship (hoping he doesn’t become their next expensive ghost), Jones himself is scripting a redemption arc in Indianapolis. Leading the QB competition thanks to Anthony Richardson’s shoulder recovery, the “absurd” $160 M man is now on a prove-it deal, showing flashes of the dual-threat dynamo who once earned “MVP!” chants in New York. The Colts get a motivated, experienced vet with playoff grit for a fraction of the cost. As Stevens gushed, “I think the quarterbacks are always memorable because the position and the aura that comes with doing a quarterback deal.”

The Giants, meanwhile, are left paying premium prices for past hopes. That 41-page manifesto? It got the deal done. But the final chapter is written in red ink—a $22.2 million reminder in 2025 that in the high-stakes poker game of NFL contracts, even the most meticulously crafted bluffs can leave you paying off a massive debt long after the player has left the building. Stevens’ masterpiece of persuasion became Big Blue’s lingering financial migraine.