Daniel Jones Breaks Silence on Requesting to Be Cut From NY Giants After QB Rejected Vikings to Sign With Colts

Remember when Tom Brady emerged from the shadows to replace Drew Bledsoe? Every NFL kingdom has its moments where the heir apparent gets dethroned. For Daniel Jones in New York, the crown grew unbearably heavy, the throne splintered beneath him. Now, speaking for the first time since orchestrating his own exit from the Giants, Jones isn’t dwelling in bitterness; he’s unpacking the weight of six years spent as Big Blue’s hopeful, yet ultimately heartbroken, signal-caller.

‘For pretty much six years, Daniel Jones kept his innermost feelings inside,’ a narrative unfolded, revealing a quarterback who loved the Giants’ role fiercely, even when the love wasn’t returned. The messy divorce – benching, scout-team safety duty, then a self-requested release – could sour anyone. Jones admits the sting was real.

A $160 million house of cards collapsed fast post-Jones

“Obviously it’s very competitive, you put your whole life into it,” he told The Post after a Colts minicamp practice, the Indianapolis sun a stark contrast to New York’s glare. “You’re very dedicated and committed to winning, to make sure it goes well on the field, playing at a high level, winning for your teammates, winning for the people in the organization, winning for the fans, and when it doesn’t work out, yeah, it is certainly tough.” The unraveling felt like a cruel highlight reel on fast-forward.

Rewind to September 10, 2023: Opening night. Fresh ink on a massive 4-year, $160 million contract. The stage was set. Then the Dallas Cowboys arrived at MetLife. Jones was pressured on 23 dropbacks, sacked seven times in a 40-0 humiliation. His cornerstone protector, LT Andrew Thomas, limped off with a hamstring. The season and Jones’s Giants tenure effectively crumbled from there.

He’d win just three of 16 starts after signing the deal, tossing 10 TDs against 13 INTs before the benching arrived. The nadir? Playing scout-team safety. That’s when Jones walked into the owner’s office. Enough. Release me. “Of course, this season has been disappointing for all and, of course, I wish I could have done more,” Jones stated in his farewell, shoulders squared.

“I’m 100 percent accountable for my part. I did not play well enough, consistently enough, to help the team get the results.” The stats screamed it: from a 62.9 QBR (6th in NFL) in the 2022 playoff run to a 46.5 QBR in 2024 and 53.0 overall since 2019 (26th). Injuries piled up – neck, then the devastating ACL tear against Las Vegas. “Probably part of it was injuries,” backup Tommy DeVito observed later. “Last year, [Jones] got dinged up a bunch… probably wasn’t able to get the best version of himself out there.”

The pressure cooker intensified. HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ spotlighted the Giants’ QB search this past offseason, airing Brian Daboll’s blunt assessment when asked about trading up for Jayden Daniels: “Daniels? I would.” Joe Schoen’s calls about Drake Maye buzzed in the background. Multiple sources close to Jones felt that public courting piled extra weight onto shoulders already straining from rehab. His mechanics wobbled; confidence seemed shaky even with dazzling rookie Malik Nabers joining the fray.

The disconnect with Daboll became palpable, culminating in that infamous Germany game flea-flicker against Carolina. Two receivers, wide open. Jones held the ball. Daboll’s sideline eruption, slapping Wan’Dale Robinson’s hand in shared frustration, spoke volumes under the international spotlight. “Playing in New York didn’t help,” close friend Darius Slayton noted simply. “The media pressure… It’s eventually going to deteriorate.”

Hoosier hospitality & A clean slate

Contrast the Giants’ pressure cooker with Indianapolis. It’s less ‘Concrete Jungle‘ and more ‘Midwestern Family Reunion.’ Colts culture emphasizes loyal, community-driven pride – a stark shift from the relentless NYC scrutiny. Jones, sporting the horseshoe, is embracing the reset. “Try not to hold any of that bitterness or hurt,” he emphasized, reflecting on his Giants exit, “hold anything personal against anybody, just knowing that’s gonna prevent you from the next step… succeeding and learning.”

With Anthony Richardson sidelined (shoulder), Jones is seizing first-team minicamp reps. Reports highlight him connecting with rookie Tyler Warren on a slick move, finding Michael Pittman Jr. for a red-zone TD, and hitting Josh Downs for a 2-pointer. He’s mastering Shane Steichen’s system, armed still with solid career marks: 70 G/69 GS, 64.1 comp %, 14,582 pass yds, 70 TD/47 INT, 84.3 rating, plus 2,179 rush yds and 15 rush TDs. His dual-threat capability (708 rush yds in 2022!) remains potent.

The road ahead offers poetic symmetry. Week 10 sends the Colts – and likely Jones, battling for the starting gig – to Berlin. Germany. The very place where his Giants story reached its visible breaking point months prior. For the QB once dubbed “Danny Dimes,” now seeking redemption in Indy blue, it’s not about rewriting the past.

It’s about authoring a new chapter where the weight feels lighter, and the love, perhaps, flows both ways. The Colts’ familial embrace might just be the balm his resilient spirit needs, as any good quarterback knows after a sack: eyes forward, next play.