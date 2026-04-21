Daniel Rios’ Final 3-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Mendoza Goes No. 1, Surprise Fallers and Every Pick Through 100

We’re just mere days from the 2026 NFL draft, and with how exciting that is, it’s also terrifying at the same time. Just a couple more days to prepare for the event, but leading up to it, I wanted to do my final mock draft and make it three rounds long. There are no trades and no inside intel. Just my brain and what I think could happen upon draft night. I do expect there to be trades in the top 10, but even without them, we can still have plenty of fun making these picks.

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So it’s time, here’s my final mock draft of the 2026 NFL draft season featuring the first 100 selections.

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1. Las Vegas Raiders – Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Wow! Mendoza? Crazy pick, am I right? In all seriousness, we’ve known who will go No. 1 overall for months now. Mendoza is everything you want in a franchise quarterback (something the Raiders have been searching for). He’s 6-foot-5, 236 pounds, giving him great size for an NFL quarterback. His best trait is his toughness. ball placement and leadership. Can’t go wrong with those qualities for a No. 1 pick. Mendoza didn’t take snaps under center this past season for Indiana, and he steps into an offense (led by new head coach Klint Kubiak) that ran an under-center snap rate of 52.6, the second-highest in the NFL last season. It’s a concern, but Mendoza has gotten a head start on the Raiders playbook.

Imago January 19, 2026: Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. /CSM. Miami Gardens United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260119_zma_c04_372 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

2. New York Jets – Arvell Reese, Edge/LB, Ohio State

Reports recently have suggested the Jets will lean towards Texas Tech’s David Bailey here with the second overall pick. I’ve never bought into that, as I’ve felt Reese is the better option for what head coach Aaron Glenn wants to do in 2026. Reese gives the Jets more versatility out on the edge and plays the run more aggressively than Bailey. He’s still a work in progress as a pass rusher, but he showed flashes throughout his tape this past season and thrives on his strength to win.

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3. Arizona Cardinals – David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

This is where the no trades hurt. The expectation is that the Cardinals would prefer to move out of this selection, and I believe it. But if they were to stay and pick, I think Bailey is the option. He’s the most complete pass rusher in this class as he led the FBS in sacks last season with 14.5. They need a tackle, but looking at the board, Bailey is better than any of the tackles available. With the hiring of defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, the expectation is that the team will run a 3-4 scheme in 2026. Bailey could step in opposite of Josh Sweat, giving the Cardinals a lethal pass rush duo on Sundays.

4. Tennessee Titans – Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The decision for the Titans comes down to Styles and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. Here, head coach Robert Saleh gets his way, and the team takes Styles. He’s everything the Titans need to lead their defense, which has been revamped this season. Tennessee has attacked the other levels of the defense, adding Jermaine Johnson, John Franklin-Myers and Alontae Taylor, among others. They’re still missing that athletic middle linebacker that can cover routes down the middle, and Styles answers that.

5. New York Giants – Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

New York traded away defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals for the No. 10 overall pick just days ago. The loss of Lawrence is a major blow to a defense that ranked 31st in rushing yards per game given up last season. With that in mind, and Styles gone, the Giants bring in a player that instantly changes the culture of the defense and can help fill in the run from the second and third levels with Downs. He may be the smartest player in this draft with his IQ and disciplined eyes. Many regard Downs as the safest pick in this draft, and I’d agree. Head coach John Harbaugh gets another dynamic safety to lead his defense.

6. Cleveland Browns – Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

This is another spot here in the top 10 that it’d anticipate a trade, but with none, Cleveland adds to its offensive line. General manager Andrew Barry has made it clear he wants to add an offensive lineman in this draft, and the team does so here with Fano. The Browns have already added guard Zion Johnson, guard/center Elgton Jenkins and guard/tackle Tytus Howard this offseason. Those aren’t bad additions, but Fano gives even more variety to fill in any spot along the line. It gives Cleveland the ultimate chance to put the best five linemen out on the field, and most importantly, Fano has the athleticism to run the scheme that new head coach Todd Monken will likely run.

7. Washington Commanders – Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

For me, Love’s floor is the Commanders. If he somehow gets out of the top five, Washington scoops him up. They need a No. 2 receiver desperately and don’t have many picks in this draft. If Love isn’t here at No. 7, I’d expect the Commanders to trade back, but Love is here. My No. 1 player on my board; he fits perfectly with what the new offensive coordinator, David Blough, wants to run. He has the burst and speed to make the defense pay on any carry and has the versatility to catch the ball out of the backfield. Oh, and the thought of Jayden Daniels and Love is just simply a scary one.

Imago September 20, 2025: Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love 4 runs with the ball during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250920_zma_c04_269 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

8. New Orleans Saints – Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The past week, the entire media space has done a complete 180 on Tyson. First, he’ll slip into the back half of round 1, but after he ran 20-25 routes at his private workout last Friday, he’s back in the top 10. I’m not complaining, because Tyson’s been my No. 1 receiver throughout this process. I understand the injury concern, but it’s hard to ignore what he’s been like when he’s on the field. The Saints need a receiver opposite Chris Olave, and Tyson can be the perfect complement with his playmaking ability.

9. Kansas City Chiefs – Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

I know it may not be the fun pick that Chiefs fans want, but the reality is this. Head coach Andy Reid has been in the league a long time; he knows what wins Super Bowls, and it’s the trenches. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes coming off a torn ACL, it gives the Chiefs even more of a reason to upgrade the offensive line, and they do here with Mauigoa. The team drafted Josh Simmons in the first round last year, and when he was on the field, there were flashes of greatness. I don’t feel super confident in Jaylon Moore starting at right tackle this season, so Mauigoa could slide right in, and if he has to move to guard.

10. New York Giants (via Cincinnati) – Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Yes, the Giants need another receiver; there’s no doubt about it. But their projected starting right guard is Daniel Faalele. We can connect the dots. Harbaugh has talked about solidifying his offensive line, and the tackles are sure to be solid (if they can stay healthy), but the interior can use an upgrade. Ioane is the perfect plug-and-play prospect, and besides Downs, I would consider Ioane to be the second safest pick in this draft. Giants add two players with high floors, which is something fans aren’t used to.

11. Miami Dolphins – Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Quarterback Malik Willis definitely didn’t think his receiver room would be Tutu Atwell, Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington when he signed the contract with the Dolphins. Now, there’s nothing wrong with those receivers, but an upgrade is needed. Tate is a lengthy receiver who works down the field effortlessly. He thrives in the intermediate-to-deep levels of the field and would give Willis the perfect downfield target. The Dolphins can go anywhere in the draft, and I’d understand it. Their roster needs upgrades everywhere, but with Tate available here, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan sprints the card in.

Imago December 6, 2025, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate 17 catches a pass for a touchdown during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana. Indianapolis USA – ZUMAs304 20251206_zaf_s304_014 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

12. Dallas Cowboys – Ruben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

The Cowboys want to move up for a blue-chip defensive player, but if Bain falls here, Jerry Jones shouldn’t hesitate. Bain is my fifth-ranked player on my big board, and I understand the arm-length concerns, but Bain thrives on power. If he relied on speed off the edge, it’d be a different story, but when watching him, he can drive tackles back with pure strength. Having that mixed with speed and the ability to bend around the edge creates a special prospect. He’s the one outlier I’d bet on to thrive in the NFL with the shorter arms and produce, and if he needs to slide inside to work against guards, he can with Dallas’ 3-4 scheme.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta) – Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

If this happens on draft night, the victory lap I’d take will be legendary. Is safety a screaming need for the Rams? No, but hear me out. The team added outside corners in Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie, giving them the ability to play press-man coverage more confidently. They lost Cobie Durant, but gained Quentin Lake back from injury, who can play the nickel. Kam Curl can play strong safety, and while the team has Kameren Kinchens at free safety, Thieneman can step in there. He has the versatility to play in the box, making himself and Curl interchangeable. It gives defensive coordinator Chris Shula another chess piece to play with on the defensive end. This is a team that just saw its division rival win the Super Bowl after drafting a versatile safety in Nick Emmanwori. It’s a copycat league, and I wouldn’t be surprised if general manager Les Snead takes Thieneman on Thursday.

14. Baltimore Ravens – Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Ravens lost Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency. One was a receiving tight end, and one was a blocking tight end. Why not replace both of them with a prospect who can do both? Sadiq is another athletic upside tight end prospect who broke the NFL Combine record for the fastest 40-yard dash by a tight end, running 4.39 seconds. Tight end Mark Andrews isn’t getting younger, and the Ravens desperately need another type of body in their receiving room. Sadiq gives them that and can block in-line.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Tampa Bay needs a corner who can play press man, but drop back off and play zone if needed. Well, thankfully, that exact type of corner fell to them at No. 15 overall. There’s always one player that surprisingly falls on draft night, and in this mock, it’s Delane. He was a shutdown corner in college football this past season, showing the ability to stay attached to receivers throughout reps. Also showed the ability to use his eyes and jump routes in zone coverage. With this pick, the Buccanners can keep 2025 third-round pick Jacob Parrish in the slot.

Imago August 30, 2025: LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane 4 celebrates an interception against the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. /CSM Clemson United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_541 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

16. New York Jets (via Indianapolis) – Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Lemon to the Jets is one of the more natural fits in this draft. With the hiring of Frank Reich for offensive coordinator, he’ll run more 11 personnel and have short-to-intermediate throws within his offense. Lemon becomes their starting receiver in the slot and is the perfect complement for Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell on the outside. He can also play on the outside from time to time if Reich wants to move Wilson into the slot. Still, he’s the kind of character and player Glenn needs to help turn the culture around in New York.

17. Detroit Lions – Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

If there’s one pick on here, I’m believing the media report on it’s this one. Just looking at Proctor, he’s the type of player general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell gravitate towards. His film is up and down, but he’s 6-foot-7 and 352 pounds. If he can stay around that 350 mark, Proctor can be the steal of the draft. He played around 390 at Alabama, and it was clearly evident on his tape. If the Lions can keep his weight down, Proctor is the perfect replacement for Taylor Decker.

18. Minnesota Vikings – Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn

No matter what team picks Faulk on Thursday night, the fan base won’t be happy. He’s a younger prospect at 20 years old, but he only had two sacks this season for Auburn. Faulk is the typical upside vs. production pick, but I think he fits the Brian Flores scheme perfectly. He finished the 2026 season with a ton of sacks, but his ability as a run defender will be felt along the defensive line of the Vikings. Minnesota needs a safety, but can target one later in the draft and select pass-rush help here in the first round.

19. Carolina Panthers – Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

As we get closer to the draft, I feel like the Panthers may lean toward a tackle here in the first round, but I keep coming back to the team understanding that Bryce Young’s rookie deal doesn’t last forever. They spend this pick helping raise the ceiling of the offense with Cooper. He can fit into the other outside receiver position opposite Tetairoa McMillian, keeping Jalen Coker in the slot. The Panthers ranked 27th in the NFL season for team YAC yardage, and Cooper can boost that number on his own.

Imago Indiana University Football Vs Washington in USA – 26 Oct 2024 Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. 3 celebrates scoring a touchdown against Washington during an NCAA, College League, USA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. The Hoosiers beat the Huskies 31-17. Indiana United States Copyright: xJeremyxHoganx/xSOPAxImagesx 102624_JRH_IUWash_3458

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay) – Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Jermod McCoy is higher on my big board, but I just don’t think the Cowobys would pick two corners in back-to-back years who are receiving from injury after selecting Shavon Revel Jr. last year. The team decides to take a shot on Johnson here, who’s my third-ranked corner in this draft. He played lesser competition at San Diego State, but he dominated it. He allowed a passer rating of 16 this past season for the Aztecs. With new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, he’ll likely need corners who can play zone coverage, and Johnson can.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers – Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

The Steelers lost guard Isaac Suemelo to free agency, leaving Spencer Anderson to take over in 2026. The team could survive with Anderson and Mason McCormick at the starting guard spots, but looking at the rest of the roster, there is no real need. Bisontis has Day 1 starting upside and was a quality pass blocker at Texas A&M this past season.

22. Los Angeles Charges – Zion Young, Edge, Missouri

Los Angeles brought back Khalil Mack on a one-year deal and prepared for his eventual departure by drafting Young. Young shares the same power profile as Mack and can take time to learn from him this season. The Chargers need an edge after losing Odafe Owah in free agency to the Commanders.

23. Philadelphia Eagles – Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

It’s the worst-kept secret in the lauge. AJ Brown will be a New England Patriot before the 2026 season, and with that departure, the Eagles lose size in their receiver room. To prepare for that, general manager Howie Roseman selects Boston here in the first round, who’s 6-foot-4 and offers big slot versatility. I fully expect the Eagles to move up in a trade back on draft night (because Roseman always does that), but in this no-trade scenario, they stay and pick Boston.

Imago November 29, 2025: Washington Huskies Wide Receiver Denzel Boston 12 celebrates his second touchdown of the game during the 4th quarter of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies in Seattle WA. Oregon defeated Washington 26-14. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_388 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville) – KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

No matter the order, I feel the Browns have to go receiver and offensive lineman in the first round. They went with Fano earlier, so they take the best wide receiver in Concepcion. He’s a smaller receiver, but can play on the outside and proved it this past season at Texas A&M. He’s one of the best seperators in this class and can win at all three levels of the field.

25. Chicago Bears – Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

Depending on how the top-10 plays out, I feel like Mesidor can go later than people expect. The two teams I view as Mesidor suitors are the Cobowys and Buccanners, but both went in different directions earlier, leaving general manager Ryan Poles celebrating in the war room. Chicago needs someone opposite Montez Sweat, and select Mesidor, who’s older but fits the Bears’ win-now timeline. Some consider him the most complete pass rusher in this class, thanks to his elite bend.

26. Buffalo Bills – C.J. Allen, LB, Georgia

This is another easy pick for me. Yes, the Bills need a receiver, but they have already gained DJ Moore in this offseason. Buffalo wasn’t good against the run last year, and where Allen thrives is defending the run. He wore the green dot for Georgia last season, giving him the leadership ability to help turn around the Bills’ defense.

27. San Francisco 49ers – Malachi Lawrence, Edge, UCF

This is a pick I haven’t seen much, but I feel like it can happen. The 49ers need to improve their pass rush after only getting 20 last year, ranking them last in the NFL. Lawrence has the tools and athleticism to be a dominant pass rusher in this league, and opposite Nick Bosa, he can earn more one-on-one opportunities early in his career.

28. Houston Texans – Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

Another selection that just makes too much sense. Yes, the Texans re-signed Ed Ingram and added Wyatt Teller this offseason, but Teller isn’t the long-term option. Pregnon played left guard for Oregon, and honestly could take over the starting spot. He’s another guard with great size and a strong pass-blocking ability.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via Los Angeles) – Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The rich keep getting richer. With the concerns of McCoy’s knee, he slides here in round 1, and the Chiefs make their easiest selection of the draft. They lost McDuffie and Watson to the Los Angeles Rams and need help at corner. McCoy has the size and ability to play press coverage that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would love.

Imago November 30, 2024, Nashville, Tennessee, USA: Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Junior Sherrill 0 has a pass broken up by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy 3 during the first half of their game in Nashville. Nashville USA – ZUMAh237 20241130_zsp_h237_056 Copyright: xCamdenxHallx

30. Miami Dolphins (via Denver) – Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Hood took over for McCoy this season as cornerback No. 1 for the Vols defense and goes one pick later. Again, this Dolphins team can go anywhere in round 1, given the number of holes they have. Hood addresses the corner need they have and has good size, along with the zone-coverage ability, that matches what head coach Jeff Hafley will likely run.

31. New England Patriots – Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

This isn’t a pick to replace tackle Will Campbell on the left side; it’s been made clear he’ll stay there. Current right tackle Morgan Moses is 35 years old and has struggled to stay healthy all season. Iheanachor has the athletic upside to learn and, if need be, step into the starting right tackle spot, where he played for the past two years at Arizona State.

32. Seattle Seahawks – Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech

General manager John Schneider took Grey Zabel last year in round 1, and takes a shot at another guard here in Rutledge. With the up and down play of right guard Anthony Bradford, there would be an immediate competition for the starting spot between Rutledge and Bradford. Rutledge is a physical and tough guard who will make any offensive line coach happy.

Round 2

33. New York Jets: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

34. Arizona Cardinals: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

35. Tennessee Titans: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

37. New York Giants: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

38. Houston Texans (from WAS): Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

39. Cleveland Browns: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

40. Kansas City Chiefs: T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

42. New Orleans Saints: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

43. Miami Dolphins: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

44. New York Jets (from DAL): Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

45. Baltimore Ravens: Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma

47. Indianapolis Colts: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

48. Atlanta Falcons: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

49. Minnesota Vikings: Treydan Stukes, DB, Arizona

50. Detriot Lions: Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois

51. Carolina Panthers: D’Angelo Pounds, CB, Indiana

52. Green Bay Packers: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: A.J. Haulcy, SAF, LSU

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Derrick Moore, Edge, Michigan

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Gennings Dunker, OG, Iowa

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

57. Chicago Bears: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

58. San Fransicso 49ers: Kamari Ramsey, SAF, USC

59. Houston Texans: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

60. Chicago Bears (from BUF): Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

61. Los Angeles Rams: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

62. Denver Broncos: Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

63. New England Patriots: Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee

64. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Round 3

65. Arizona Cardinals: Jaishawn Barham, Edge, Michigan

66. Tennessee Titans: Romello Height, Edge, Texas Tech

67. Las Vegas Raiders: Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

68. Philadelphia Eagles (via NYJ): Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

69. Houston Texans (via NYG): Keionte Scott, DB, Miami

70. Cleveland Browns: Keyron Crawford, Edge, Auburn

71. Washington Commanders: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

72. Cincinnati Bengals: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

73. New Orleans Saints: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State

74. Kansas City Chiefs: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

75. Miami Dolphins: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

76. Pittsburgh Steelers (via DAL): Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

78. Indianapolis Colts: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

79. Atlanta Falcons: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

80. Baltimore Ravens: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

81. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DET): Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

82. Minnesota Vikings: Connor Lew, C, Auburn

83. Carolina Panthers: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

84. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

86. Los Angeles Chargers: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

87. Miami Dolphins (via PHI): Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

89. Chicago Bears: Zakee Wheatley, SAF, Penn State

90. Miami Dolphins (via HST): Jalen Farmer, OG, Kentucky

91. Buffalo Bills: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

92. Dallas Cowboys (via SF): Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

93. Los Angeles Rams: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

94. Miami Dolphins (via Den): Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

95. New England Patriots: Kaleb Proctor, DL, Southeastern Louisiana

96. Seattle Seahawks: Devin Moore, CB, Florida

97. Minnesota Vikings: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

98. Philadelphia Eagles: Genesis Smith, SAF, Arizona

99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

100. Jacksonville Jaguras (via DET): LT Overton, Edge, Alabama